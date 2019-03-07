General Dynamics : Mission Systems Partners with Vera to Deliver Next-Generation Enterprise Digital Rights Management

FAIRFAX, Va., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the increasing need to protect documents inside and outside of the enterprise, General Dynamics Mission Systems has entered into an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Vera to incorporate Always-on File Security as part of General Dynamics' Route 66 Cyber Enterprise Digital Rights Management software as a service and on-premises offerings.

Route 66 Cyber combines General Dynamics Mission Systems' mission-ready cyber security and encryption products with expertise and commercially validated products to deliver data security solutions essential for agile, effective, and controlled data sharing and collaboration in any range of environments.

"Strengthening the security posture of government and critical infrastructure systems, applications and data is one of the most important challenges we face as a Nation," said Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems. "We are coupling General Dynamics' time-proven, high-grade encryption and deep mission understanding with Vera's commercially deployed, innovative, and user friendly technology to accelerate the adoption of government-ready solutions."

Vera's Always-on File Security protects sensitive data, anywhere it travels, no matter where it's stored. Data is protected at the point of its greatest vulnerability--when it's used by others, and as it travels into unmanaged domains, devices, and applications. Built on a scalable, easy-to-integrate platform, Vera attaches encryption, security, and policy directly to the data itself, giving security practitioners and IT teams the power to control it, no matter where it goes.

"General Dynamics Mission Systems is a world leader in defense-grade security and products, and we look forward to working together to provide government agencies a credible way to confidently collaborate with partners while managing the cyber risk posed by third parties," said Carlos Delatorre, Chief Executive Officer of Vera. "The combination of cyber security innovation and defense heritage positions us to deliver data security solutions that are the best suited for protecting the critical information of our Nation and beyond."

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

