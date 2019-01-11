General Dynamics : Names Robert Helm as Special Adviser to CEO

By Michael Dabaie



General Dynamics Corp. (GD) said Friday that Robert W. Helm, currently senior vice president for planning and development, will assume the role of special adviser to Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic.

The company said Mr. Helm, in his new position, will provide counsel to the chief executive on emergent issues and support strategic initiatives.

Thomas W. Kirchmaier, vice president for strategic initiatives, will become senior vice president for planning, communications and trade compliance. Elizabeth L. Schmid will be vice president for government relations, the aerospace and defense company said.

The appointments are effective April 1.

