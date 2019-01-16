General Dynamics : Navy Extends General Dynamics Support for ONE-Net

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will continue supporting the Navy's outside contiguous United States (OCONUS) Naval Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) through a new contract extension. The U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) San Diego, California recently awarded the ONE-Net contract extension of $78 million to CSRA LLC, a managed affiliate of GDIT. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes a one-year base period with one four-and-a-half month option. It holds a total estimated value of up to $160 million if all options are exercised through May 2020.

"GDIT's ONE-Net solution supports 47,000 warfighters globally with next-generation technology and services," said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT's Defense Division. "This award shows GDIT's continued dedication to the Navy's OCONUS network and our ability to deliver impressive results for our customers."

The ONE-Net contract will continue IT services during the transition from the ONE-Net contract to the proposed Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) re-compete family of contracts in support of the Naval Enterprise Networks program office. Through ONE-Net, GDIT provides core IT services for OCONUS Navy commands and claimants, including Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) access, network connectivity and security, mobile access and desktop support.

GDIT's ONE-Net team provides uninterrupted support to 54 overseas sites and spans across ten countries, including Bahrain, Greece, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Spain, and the U.A.E., plus Guam. The critical customer base is operationally focused in a forward-deployed environment, with a multitude of senior naval flag officer staffs, including Commander Naval Forces Central Command/Fifth Fleet, Marine Corps Forces Central Command, Commander Allied Joint Forces/Naval Forces Europe/Naval Forces Africa, Commander 6th Fleet, Commander 7th Fleet, and Commander U.S. Naval Forces Korea.

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navy-extends-general-dynamics-support-for-one-net-300779793.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology