Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Navy Extends General Dynamics Support for ONE-Net

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 05:05pm EST

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will continue supporting the Navy's outside contiguous United States (OCONUS) Naval Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) through a new contract extension. The U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) San Diego, California recently awarded the ONE-Net contract extension of $78 million to CSRA LLC, a managed affiliate of GDIT. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes a one-year base period with one four-and-a-half month option. It holds a total estimated value of up to $160 million if all options are exercised through May 2020.

"GDIT's ONE-Net solution supports 47,000 warfighters globally with next-generation technology and services," said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT's Defense Division. "This award shows GDIT's continued dedication to the Navy's OCONUS network and our ability to deliver impressive results for our customers."

The ONE-Net contract will continue IT services during the transition from the ONE-Net contract to the proposed Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) re-compete family of contracts in support of the Naval Enterprise Networks program office. Through ONE-Net, GDIT provides core IT services for OCONUS Navy commands and claimants, including Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) access, network connectivity and security, mobile access and desktop support.

GDIT's ONE-Net team provides uninterrupted support to 54 overseas sites and spans across ten countries, including Bahrain, Greece, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Spain, and the U.A.E., plus Guam.  The critical customer base is operationally focused in a forward-deployed environment, with a multitude of senior naval flag officer staffs, including Commander Naval Forces Central Command/Fifth Fleet, Marine Corps Forces Central Command, Commander Allied Joint Forces/Naval Forces Europe/Naval Forces Africa, Commander 6th Fleet, Commander 7th Fleet, and Commander U.S. Naval Forces Korea.  

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navy-extends-general-dynamics-support-for-one-net-300779793.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
05:05pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Navy Extends General Dynamics Support for ONE-Net
PR
01/15GENERAL DYNAMICS : NASSCO Commissions New Panel Line
AQ
01/14U.S. government shutdown holds up FAA approval of aircraft, routes
RE
01/14GENERAL DYNAMICS : appoints Helm as Special Advisor; Kirchmaier as Senior Vice P..
AQ
01/14GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Joint Force Development Training Contract; GDIT will ..
AQ
01/14GENERAL DYNAMICS : appoints Helm as Special Advisor, Kirchmaier as Senior Vice P..
AQ
01/14GENERAL DYNAMICS : appoints Helm as Special Advisor; Kirchmaier as Senior Vice P..
AQ
01/12GENERAL DYNAMICS : The self-licking ice cream cone
AQ
01/11GENERAL DYNAMICS NASSCO : Commissions New Panel Line
PR
01/11GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded Joint Force Development Training Contract
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.