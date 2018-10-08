Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Dynamics : Receives Contract to Upgrade U.S. Army Strykers to A1 Configuration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $383 million contract modification to upgrade 173 more Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to the A1 configuration. 

The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $383 million contract modification to upgrade 173 more Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to the A1 configuration.

The Stryker A1, also known as the Double-V Hull (DVH) Engineering Change Proposal 1 configuration, provides unprecedented survivability against mines and improvised explosive devices. In addition to the combat-proven DVH survivability, the Stryker A1 also features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network. The Stryker A1 Infantry Carrier Vehicle is one of the most versatile, most mobile and safest personnel carriers in the entire Army inventory.

The Army is in the process of pure-fleeting its Stryker brigades with A1 vehicles. The Stryker A1 vehicles produced under this contract modification will complete the Army's 4th Stryker Brigade and begin the 5th Stryker Brigade.

Work will be performed at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio; in Anniston, Ala.; in Sterling Heights and at other General Dynamics Land Systems locations, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2021.

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $383 million contract modification to upgrade 173 more Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to the A1 configuration.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-receives-contract-to-upgrade-us-army-strykers-to-a1-configuration-300726861.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
03:46pGENERAL DYNAMICS : to Webcast 2018 Third-Quarter Financial Results Conference Ca..
PR
03:31pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Receives Contract to Upgrade U.S. Army Strykers to A1 Configu..
PR
02:06pGENERAL DYNAMICS : AeroVironment and General Dynamics Land Systems Join Forces t..
BU
12:45pGENERAL DYNAMICS : wins $465m contract for US Armys LCPM programme
AQ
10/06GENERAL DYNAMICS : wins $465m contract for US Armys LCPM programme
AQ
10/05GENERAL DYNAMICS : European Land Systems Awards Ray Service Contract
PU
10/05GENERAL DYNAMICS EUROPEAN LAND SYSTE : (GDELS) Awards Ray Service Contract
PR
10/05GENERAL DYNAMICS AT AUSA 2018 : Accelerating Innovation to Advance the U.S. Army..
PU
10/04GENERAL DYNAMICS AT AUSA 2018 : Accelerating Innovation to Advance the U.S. Army..
PR
10/04GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded $465 Million Contract for Life Cycle Product Line Man..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/07My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q3 2018 Summary 
10/04General Dynamics bags $465M contract from U.S. Army 
10/03TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : September Industrial And Financial Edition 
09/30Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.