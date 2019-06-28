General Dynamics : Says Gulfstream G600 Gets FAA Certification

By Stephen Nakrosis



General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Friday said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration granted type and production certificates for its Gulfstream G600 jet.

The company said this clears the way for deliveries of the new aircraft to take place this year.

The company said FAA type certification comes after an aircraft's design is shown to be in compliance with aviation regulations, and a production certificate is given when an aircraft manufacturer shows manufacturing and quality management systems meet the FAA's safety and reliability requirements.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com