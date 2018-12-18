General Dynamics : U.S. Army awards General Dynamics contract for Mobile Protected Firepower

Log in
12/18/2018 | 09:32pm CET

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded a $335 million Section 804 Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) Rapid Prototyping contract to General Dynamics Land Systems to deliver 12 prototype vehicles for the Mobile Protected Firepower program.

A General Dynamics Land Systems Griffin II prototype vehicle. GD was selected to produce similar medium-weight, large-caliber prototype vehicles for the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower program.

The medium-weight, large-caliber MPF combat vehicle will support infantry brigades. The vehicles are required to be highly lethal, survivable and mobile.

"We are excited about this opportunity to provide the U.S. Army a large-caliber, highly mobile combat vehicle to support the infantry brigade combat teams," says Don Kotchman, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems U.S. Market. "We are especially proud of this new opportunity to serve in the Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) formation, which we have not done until now."

The contract has Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) options for a total of up to $968 million.

Work on this contract will be performed at Land Systems locations in Sterling Heights, Mich.; Scranton, Pa., and Tallahassee, Fla., and at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio -- the only operational tank plant in the country.

General Dynamics Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe.

More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-general-dynamics-contract-for-mobile-protected-firepower-300768433.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems


© PRNewswire 2018
