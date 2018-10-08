General Dynamics : U.S. Navy Awards General Dynamics Contract Increase to Modernize Personnel and Pay System

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology a contract ceiling increase from $177 million to $270.2 million for the Personnel Modernization (PERSMOD) contract, which supports the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS). NSIPS is the primary human resource system for the Navy, performing personnel management, pay and entitlement transactions and leave for over $34 billion worth of the Navy's annual personnel budget. The Navy will leverage GDIT's solutions and alliance partnerships to help drive down sustainment costs through the accelerated consolidation, migration and de-customization of legacy systems.

"GDIT's ongoing support of NSIPS allows us to rapidly advance new solutions and help the Navy maintain momentum on this important initiative," said Senior Vice President Leigh Palmer, head of GDIT's Defense Division. "Through the PERSMOD contract, we have already completed modernization updates and collapsed one legacy HR system, with a second system's retirement in progress. We are excited to leverage these milestones for the Navy and continue to upgrade this program."

Through this increase, GDIT will accelerate the support and transformation of the Navy's integration of Oracle's PeopleSoft Global Payroll product as well as the implementation of the Treasury Direct Disbursing (TDD) process. These updates will improve financial reporting and eliminate errors at the source for the Navy.

This contract increase includes an immediate award of $93.2 million with the potential to award two pre-approved six-month increments. If awarded, these increments will extend the ordering period by an additional year and increase the contract ceiling by an additional $95.7 million to approximately $366 million. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract was originally awarded to SRA International Inc., a managed affiliate of GDIT, in June 2014. It included a five-year ordering period through June 2019. Up to one year of additional ordering may be permitted through June 2020.

Over the past four years, GDIT has successfully collapsed one legacy human resources system, Reserve Headquarters System (RHS), with the retirement of a second system, known as the Inactive Manpower and Personnel Management Information System (IMAPMIS), currently in progress. At the same time, GDIT supported the successful rollout of the Blended Retirement System (BRS), eliminated significant manual processes with addition of Retirements and Separations (R&S) functionality, and additional automation to Reservists' drill processing with a major update to the Enhanced Drill Management (EDM) system in NSIPS. The EDM also provided self-service functionality allowing the individual sailor to schedule/reschedule drills, which eliminated the need for paper from the process and significantly reduced human error. The system can now handle the entire gamut of drill scheduling and processing.

