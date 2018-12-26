Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:30pm CET
A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to General Dynamics Co for $1.1 billion, to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for $874 million and to Oceaneering International Inc for $828 million.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS 2.67% 152.17 Delayed Quote.-27.15%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES 3.80% 183.76 Delayed Quote.-24.89%
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL 7.66% 11.8 Delayed Quote.-48.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
12/26General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts
RE
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia gets armored vehicles despite Canada's pledge to..
AQ
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM CUSTOMER SUPPORT HAD BANNER YEAR IN 2018; Industry..
AQ
12/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia gets armored vehicles despite Canada's pledge to..
AQ
12/22GENERAL DYNAMICS BATH IRON WORKS : Awarded Contract for Fifth DDG 51 Destroyer
PR
12/21GULFSTREAM : Customer Support Had Banner Year In 2018
PR
12/21MPF LIGHT TANK PROFITS ESTIMATED ~$4 : Byron Callan
AQ
12/21GENERAL DYNAMICS : US Army to Proceed with Iron Fist Light APS Supported by RADA..
AQ
12/20General Dynamics, Unisys Vet Kathryn Woodward Named Accenture Federal Service..
AQ
12/19GENERAL DYNAMICS : US Army decides to proceed with the Iron Fist Light APS on Th..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 167 M
EBIT 2018 4 469 M
Net income 2018 3 338 M
Debt 2018 9 640 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 13,32
P/E ratio 2019 12,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 44 568 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
S. Daniel Johnson EVP-Information Systems & Technology
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS-27.15%44 568
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.00%91 674
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-23.62%72 969
RAYTHEON-21.92%43 119
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-26.29%40 842
ROLLS-ROYCE-5.43%19 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.