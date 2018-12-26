Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
General Dynamics
GD
GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Delayed -
12/26 10:03:05 pm
152.17
USD
+2.67%
11/19
Colfax churns its business with $3.15 billion purchase of medical device maker
RE
11/08
Used private jets from China are landing with U.S. buyers
RE
11/04
Trade war, spy claims cloud horizon for China airshow
RE
General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts
0
12/26/2018 | 11:30pm CET
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to
General Dynamics Co
for $1.1 billion, to
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
for $874 million and to
Oceaneering International Inc
for $828 million.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS
2.67%
152.17
-27.15%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES
3.80%
183.76
-24.89%
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
7.66%
11.8
-48.16%
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2018
36 167 M
EBIT 2018
4 469 M
Net income 2018
3 338 M
Debt 2018
9 640 M
Yield 2018
2,46%
P/E ratio 2018
13,32
P/E ratio 2019
12,18
EV / Sales 2018
1,50x
EV / Sales 2019
1,35x
Capitalization
44 568 M
More Financials
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
212 $
Spread / Average Target
43%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Phebe N. Novakovic
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
S. Daniel Johnson
EVP-Information Systems & Technology
Les L. Lyles
Independent Director
James Schine Crown
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS
-27.15%
44 568
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
-20.00%
91 674
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
-23.62%
72 969
RAYTHEON
-21.92%
43 119
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
-26.29%
40 842
ROLLS-ROYCE
-5.43%
19 479
More Results
