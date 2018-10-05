Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Dynamics at AUSA 2018: Accelerating Innovation to Advance the U.S. Army’s Mission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:08am CEST

WHAT:

At the AUSA 2018 Annual Meeting & Exposition, General Dynamics is demonstrating innovation that ensures readiness for U.S. Army and U.S. ally requirements across all domains to move the mission forward.

WHEN:

October 8-10, 2018 | Visit www.AUSA.org for symposium hours and admissions information.

WHERE:

Exhibit Halls D&E (level 2)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D. C.

  • Booth 6027: General Dynamics Land Systems
  • Booth 7127: General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • Booth 6041: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems: Booth 6027

Griffin III Technology Demonstrator: Ready to be unveiled at AUSA, the Griffin III displays concepts designed for the next generation of warfighting in complex urban and restrictive terrain. The Griffin III provides Soldiers a revolutionary leap in lethality and stand-off, a modular turret that accommodates several weapon system configurations, scalable protection for Multi-Domain Operations and an integrated Active Protection System (APS). Designed with open architecture for rapid growth over time, the Griffin III also accommodates multiple crew and squad configurations.

Stryker A1 30mm: The latest lethality upgrade to the Stryker family of vehicles is a true enabling force for the infantry squad. It features a 30mm link-less, dual-feed precision long-range cannon with programmable airburst capability to support dismounted Soldiers. The Stryker A1 30mm is built to vastly increase the vehicle's survivability, mobility and power. The Stryker A1 30mm retains seating for a 9-Soldier squad, plus a 3-Soldier crew and increased stowage. The Stryker A1 30mm enhances situational awareness via stabilized independent sight and 'surround view' SA cameras, 8-inch displays in the squad compartment and the ability to select any video source at any operator station. Another updated feature is an armored closeout hatch for under-armor reload of its 30mm and 7.62mm weapons. General Dynamics collaborated with the Army to make this new capability ready for tomorrow's fight.

ELS Stryker Variable Launched Bridge: General Dynamics European Land Systems will display its latest wheeled bridge crossing platform.

General Dynamics Land Systems also is prepared to discuss and display additional next-generation solutions throughout the exhibition hall, including M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank SEPv3 and SEPv4 upgrades, short-range air defense (SHORAD), robotics and Next Generation Electronic Architecture.

General Dynamics Mission Systems: Booth 7127

Maintaining readiness is paramount to U.S. Army readiness. General Dynamics Mission Systems continues to invest in technologies that provide proven solutions to Soldier for land dominance today.

Bridging the Networks: Soldiers need effective expeditionary command and control from the brigade down to the tactical level, as well as the ability to fight and win in today's challenging EW-threat environment. General Dynamics Mission Systems will feature technology capability demonstrators highlighting our systems integration and tactical network modernization capabilities integrated onto a Ground Mobility Vehicle and a High-Back Stryker. The Ground Mobility Vehicle 4G LTE, TACDS®-VM, TACLANE®-Nano, anti-jam BFT, SATCOM On-the-Move, and an Enhanced Defense Advanced Global Positioning System Receiver Distributed Device (ED3) for operating in GPS-denied/disrupted environments.

Rugged HoloLens: To provide information and guidance to Soldiers quickly, intuitively and accurately, General Dynamics Mission Systems re-engineeredHoloLens, a mature, commercially available technology from Microsoft. The live demonstration of Rugged HoloLens will showcase how we have applied Augmented Reality to provide the Soldier the advanced capabilities and training necessary to fight more effectively in the challenging environments of today. The open architecture design allows for integration with existing networks and rapid development to meet future requirements.

Trust in Autonomy: While the use of autonomy holds much promise in achieving battlefield dominance, the question of trust must be addressed before it can be exploited to its fullest advantage. General Dynamics Mission Systems will demonstrate a security concept that brings trusted autonomous capabilities into operational settings.

Tactical CIS: The ability to communicate and make command decisions is critical. Across vast distances, through dangerous terrain, and in any domain, we provide secure video, voice and data communications when the mission depends on it. From information on the future of Vehicle Electronic Architecture, including Tactical Networking and Routing, to Power and Video Distribution, and Mission Computing and Displays, our solutions deliver actionable intelligence into the hands of Soldiers.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: Booth 6041

Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IF-LD): the next level in Active Protection Systems (APS). The revolutionary design of the IF-LD minimizes the dimensions of the APS while maintaining combat efficacy and force protection. IF-LD is an easily configured add-on system applicable for armored platforms from light 4x4 vehicles up to medium and heavy Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFV).

The Flyer Family of Lightweight, Tactical Vehicles : A family of highly configurable and fully modular, internal and external air transportable, purpose built, mission-ready vehicles. These versatile vehicles can be reconfigured to support a multitude of mission and service needs. The Flyer 72 will be shown in four configurations at AUSA:

  • The Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV) configuration, the lightest of the Flyer configurations, carries an infantry squad of nine Soldiers and is capable of internal transport in a Ch-47 and externally by a UH-60 helicopter.
  • The newest configuration to the family: The Tactical Utility Vehicle (TUV). The TUV is an open cargo deck vehicle that is capable of supporting multiple mission kits. With a payload capacity of 6000 lb. it offers a payload ratio greater than 1:1 (curb weight to payload), while retaining the same mobility, maneuverability and reliability of the GMV 1.1 and AGMV.
  • The SOCOM GMV 1.1 can be configured as a three- or seven-man crew to meet the needs of the Special Forces operator.
  • The Army Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (LRV) will be on display in the General Dynamics Mission Systems booth.

Media contacts:

Robin Porter, General Dynamics Land Systems, 586-825-7141 or porterr@gdls.com

Matthew Billingsley, General Dynamics Mission Systems, 202-407-1141 or matthew.billingsley@gd-ms.com

Laurie VanBrocklin, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, 727-204-1355 or laurie.vanbrocklin@gd-ots.com

Disclaimer

General Dynamics Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS
12:08aGENERAL DYNAMICS AT AUSA 2018 : Accelerating Innovation to Advance the U.S. Army..
PU
10/04GENERAL DYNAMICS AT AUSA 2018 : Accelerating Innovation to Advance the U.S. Army..
PR
10/04GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded $465 Million Contract for Life Cycle Product Line Man..
PR
10/04GENERAL DYNAMICS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03GENERAL DYNAMICS : Report of South Bend's AM General sale comes amid union contr..
AQ
10/03GENERAL DYNAMICS : Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems awarded sub-contract from ..
AQ
10/02GENERAL DYNAMICS : South Bend-based AM General reportedly up for sale
AQ
10/02GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM OFFICIALLY ACQUIRES NORDAM G500 AND G600 NACELLE L..
AQ
10/01GULFSTREAM : Officially Acquires NORDAM G500 And G600 Nacelle Line
PR
10/01GENERAL DYNAMICS : to Provide Google Cloud Platform Under GSA IT Schedule 70
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04General Dynamics bags $465M contract from U.S. Army 
10/03TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : September Industrial And Financial Edition 
09/30Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/28General Dynamics Bath Iron Works wins $3.9B U.S. Navy contract 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 610 M
EBIT 2018 4 508 M
Net income 2018 3 337 M
Debt 2018 10 018 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 18,48
P/E ratio 2019 16,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 60 951 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 236 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
S. Daniel Johnson EVP-Information Systems & Technology
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS1.12%60 951
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.54%112 829
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.22%98 944
RAYTHEON10.18%59 040
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.49%55 307
BAE SYSTEMS6.39%25 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.