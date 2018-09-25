Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Dynamics : to Provide Google Cloud Platform Under GSA IT Schedule 70

09/25/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) today announced it has become one of the first public sector systems integrators to add Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products and services under General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule 70. This offering is now listed under the Cloud Computing Services Special Item Number (SIN) 132-40.

GCP is a secure federal cloud offering that meets the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) Moderate Impact Level 2 (IL2) security requirements for federal agencies, as well as the Department of Defense (DoD). GDIT has added GCP for all U.S. regions.

"By achieving this certification, GDIT becomes one of the first companies to provide Google Cloud Platform products and services across the federal government," said Senior Vice President Yogesh Khanna, GDIT's Chief Technology Officer. "Google Cloud is at the forefront of turning massive datasets into insights. Through Google Cloud's pre-packaged and build-your-own cloud-based offerings, GDIT will broaden new solutions for the federal market, including the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning."

Google is a Key Alliance Partner with GDIT and GDIT is a Premier Partner with Google Cloud. This relationship enables GDIT to deliver a wide range of solutions on Google Cloud, including cloud computing, analytics and machine learning.

Federal customers can now buy GCP full-cycle cloud services from GDIT using GSA's IT Schedule 70. This is one of the largest, most widely-used acquisition vehicles across the federal government. GSA's Cloud SIN 132-40 was created to provide federal agencies with faster access to high-demand cloud solutions. GDIT will continue to update and add other GCP products, as well as Google G-Suite, to GSA IT Schedule 70.

For more information about General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), please visit www.gdit.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-to-provide-google-cloud-platform-under-gsa-it-schedule-70-300718775.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology


© PRNewswire 2018
