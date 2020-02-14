Log in
General Dynamics : Announces Gulfstream G700 First Flight

02/14/2020 | 05:03pm EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that the Gulfstream G700 has completed its first flight, demonstrating the program's maturity and officially launching its official flight-test program. The all-new G700 is the industry's most spacious and has the longest range at the fastest speeds. It departed Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport at 1:19 p.m. EST and landed two hours and 32 minutes later. The aircraft made the flight on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

A Gulfstream G700 takes off from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on February 14, 2020, marking the first flight of the new business jet and official start of its flight-test program. Gulfstream is a subsidiary of General Dynamics.

"The G700's first flight is a momentous occasion and the next step forward in Gulfstream's vision for the future, a vision that has been guided by the strategic leadership of our parent company, General Dynamics, and the innovation of the Gulfstream team," said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. "As the market leader, Gulfstream is moving the entire business-jet industry forward with advanced safety features, tomorrow's technology and a cabin purposefully designed to exceed our customers' expectations for comfort."

The G700 was introduced as the new industry flagship in October 2019. The program includes five already manufactured flight-test aircraft and a structural test article that has completed load testing.

The G700 features the longest, widest and tallest cabin in the industry with 20 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows and up to five living areas. The aircraft introduces many all-new interior differentiators, including an ultra-galley with more than 10 feet of counter space and a crew compartment or passenger lounge; the industry's only ultra-high-definition circadian lighting system; speakerless surround sound; and a master suite with shower.

The G700 is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and refined with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and an all-new winglet. The aircraft can fly at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 for 6,400 nautical miles/11,853 kilometers or at its long-range cruise of Mach 0.85 for 7,500 nm/13,890 km. The G700 also includes the Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck with the industry's only electronically linked active control sidesticks, the most extensive use of touchscreen technology in business aviation and Gulfstream's award-winning Predictive Landing Performance System.     

"The G700 brings the best in the business together – the innovation of the G500 and G600 Symmetry Flight Deck and the legendary performance of the G650ER – and we are excited to deliver this exceptional aircraft to our customers," said Burns.

NOTE TO EDITORS
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 business-jet aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft including the G280, G550, G500, G600, G650, G650ER and G700. More information and photos are available at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.  More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-announces-gulfstream-g700-first-flight-301005483.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
