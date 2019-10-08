General Dynamics : Battlefield Encryptor Gets NSA Certification

By Stephen Nakrosis



General Dynamics Mission Systems said Tuesday the U.S. National Security Agency certified the company's Taclane-Nano (KG-175N) network encryptor "to secure voice, video and data information classified Top Secret/SCI and below traversing public and private IP networks."

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics Corp. (GD).

The company said the Taclane-Nano's "small size and high speed allow it to be used for dismounted tactical forward deployment, unmanned or manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, covert and special operations."

The Taclane-Nano is available for purchase through General Dynamics Mission Systems or NSA Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract, the company said.

