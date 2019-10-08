Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : Battlefield Encryptor Gets NSA Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Dynamics Mission Systems said Tuesday the U.S. National Security Agency certified the company's Taclane-Nano (KG-175N) network encryptor "to secure voice, video and data information classified Top Secret/SCI and below traversing public and private IP networks."

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics Corp. (GD).

The company said the Taclane-Nano's "small size and high speed allow it to be used for dismounted tactical forward deployment, unmanned or manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, covert and special operations."

The Taclane-Nano is available for purchase through General Dynamics Mission Systems or NSA Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASSIFIED GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 9.09% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-89.66%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 0.53% 177.47 Delayed Quote.12.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
03:19pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Battlefield Encryptor Gets NSA Certification
DJ
02:46pGENERAL DYNAMICS : NSA Certifies General Dynamics Battlefield Encryptor
PR
02:31pGENERAL DYNAMICS : to Webcast 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results Conference Ca..
PR
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM APPOINTS PETER VASCONCELOS REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PR..
AQ
10/03GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM ANNOUNCES ORDER FROM PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE; Gulfstr..
AQ
09/26GENERAL DYNAMICS : Enhances LCS 10 with New Anti-ship and Land Attack Cruise Mis..
PR
09/26NORTHROP GRUMMAN : U.S. Navy to Appoint Cyber Chief Following a Blistering Audit
DJ
09/25Israel Aerospace eyes U.S. government contracts, acquisitions
RE
09/24GENERAL DYNAMICS : Terma - 50 YEARS IN THE AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY
AQ
09/23GENERAL DYNAMICS : Army boosts UK prosperity with £3m funding through DASA auton..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 162 M
EBIT 2019 4 601 M
Net income 2019 3 441 M
Debt 2019 9 409 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 50 917 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 206,53  $
Last Close Price 176,70  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.36%50 917
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.62%113 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.02%108 379
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.23%62 251
RAYTHEON26.49%54 030
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.52.82%45 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group