MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
General Dynamics : Begins Gulfstream G500 Deliveries to Europe

11/25/2019 | 12:16pm EST

RESTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that the Gulfstream G500 has been delivered to its first European customer. An undisclosed Western-Europe-based charter operator took delivery of the aircraft at Gulfstream Aerospace headquarters in Savannah, Georgia.

General Dynamics announced that the Gulfstream G500 has been delivered to its first European customer. The G500 earned certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Oct. 11 and is now in service in North America, Brazil, the Middle East and Europe.

The G500 earned certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Oct. 11 and is in service in North America, Brazil, the Middle East and Europe.

"We are excited about making G500 deliveries to Europe," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "Since the introduction of the jet in 2014, customers around the world remain impressed and enthusiastic about the innovative cabin, next-generation technology, including the award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck, and high performance, speed and range capability of the aircraft. As the G500 fleet continues to grow in Europe, and around the world, its advanced technology raises the bar for business aviation."

The G500 can travel 4,400 nautical miles/8,149 kilometers at Mach 0.90 and 5,200 nm/9,630 km at Mach 0.85. Its Symmetry Flight Deck features the first electronically linked active control sidesticks in civil aviation, the most extensive use of touchscreen technology in business aviation and a data concentration network, all of which streamline operations and reduce pilot workload.

Passengers also benefit from technology in the cabin. Along with award-winning, bespoke interior design, the G500 offers the Gulfstream cabin experience of 100 percent fresh air, 14 Gulfstream panoramic windows, a low cabin altitude and whisper-quiet sound levels. 

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280, the Gulfstream G550, the Gulfstream G500, the Gulfstream G600, the Gulfstream G650, the Gulfstream G650ER and the Gulfstream G700.  Visit www.gulfstreamnews.com for more information and photos.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-begins-gulfstream-g500-deliveries-to-europe-300964700.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2019
