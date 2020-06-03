Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Dynamics : Board Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2020.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

More information is available at www.gd.com.  

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-declares-dividend-301070235.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
01:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Board Declares Dividend
PR
03:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Rheinmetall Defence, GDEL and Milrem Robotics to Sponsor Futu..
AQ
05/28GENERAL DYNAMICS : AJAX and Other Land Force Capabilities to be Discussed at Fut..
AQ
05/14GENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream g280 showcases speed and mission flexibility with ..
AQ
05/12GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded State Department IT Services Contract; GDIT support t..
AQ
05/12GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM G600 RECEIVES EASA APPROVAL; Aircraft Combines Adv..
AQ
05/11GENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream G600 Receives EASA Approval
PR
05/11GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM G700 DEVELOPMENT ACCELERATES; Two More Aircraft Of..
AQ
05/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded State Department IT Services Contract; GDIT support t..
AQ
05/07GENERAL DYNAMICS : Awarded State Department IT Services Contract
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group