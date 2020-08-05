Log in
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/05 04:00:00 pm
150.27 USD   +2.06%
03:56pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Board Declares Dividend
PR
07/31GENERAL DYNAMICS : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/30Boeing Sets Deeper Cuts After Big Loss -- WSJ
DJ
General Dynamics : Board Declares Dividend

08/05/2020 | 03:56pm EDT

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 13, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 9, 2020.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

More information is available at www.gd.com.  

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-board-declares-dividend-301107024.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2020
