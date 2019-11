By Josh Beckerman

A General Dynamics Corp. (GD) unit has received a $731.8 million U.S. Navy contract for work on the Mobile User Objective System, a satellite communication system that will provide secure cellphone-like service for troops.

General Dynamics Mission Systems said most of the MUOS work will take place in Scottsdale, Ariz. Completion is expected by November 2029.

