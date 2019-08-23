Log in
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

General Dynamics : Receives $1.1 Billion Navy Contract for Two Ships

08/23/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

By Maria Armental

General Dynamics Corp. was awarded a nearly $1.1 billion contract to build two ships for the U.S. Navy.

The value of the Navy Expeditionary Transfer Dock/Expeditionary Sea Base program contract, which includes an option for a third ship, could reach $1.63 billion if all options are exercised. Work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020 and completed by January 2025.

The contract initially called for two Expeditionary Transfer Docks, formerly known as mobile landing platforms: the USNS Montford Point and USNS John Glenn.

The program was expanded to include the USS Lewis B. Puller, USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, and the Miguel Keith. The Miguel Keith is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter.

ESBs serve as floating forward staging bases, helping the Navy and Marine Corps deliver large-scale equipment and expeditionary forces to areas without adequate port access, according to the company. The support vessels are configured with a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines, mission planning spaces and accommodations for up to 250 personnel, and are capable of supporting multiple missions.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -2.13% 183.55 Delayed Quote.19.30%
USS CO., LTD. 0.66% 1994 End-of-day quote.10.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 162 M
EBIT 2019 4 601 M
Net income 2019 3 441 M
Debt 2019 9 409 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 52 891 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 206,16  $
Last Close Price 183,55  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.30%54 044
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.17%110 408
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.37%108 972
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION51.91%62 945
RAYTHEON20.68%52 080
HARRIS CORPORATION--.--%47 229
