Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Dynamics : US Navy Awards $22 Billion Contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 06:12pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

A General Dynamics subsidiary will build nine new submarines for the U.S. Navy.

The Pentagon said Monday it awarded a $22,209,893,409 multiyear modification of a previously awarded contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp.

The contract calls for the construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, and contains an option for the construction of one additional submarine. If the option is exercised, the value of the contract will increase to $24,097,439,556, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., Quonset Point, R.I., Groton, Conn., and Sunnyvale, Calif., among other locations, the Pentagon said.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division is a major subcontractor, the Pentagon said.

The Virginia-class is an attack submarine which is slated to replace the Los Angeles class as those submarines are retired.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -2.06% 177.99 Delayed Quote.15.60%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. -0.65% 250.04 Delayed Quote.32.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
06:12pGENERAL DYNAMICS : US Navy Awards $22 Billion Contract to General Dynamics Elect..
DJ
05:52pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Electric Boat Awarded $22.2 Billion by U.S. Navy for Fifth Bl..
PR
11/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Gets $731.8 Million Navy Contract for Communication System
DJ
11/27GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : Receives $731.8M Contract for Next-Generation..
PR
11/27GENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream names julien nargeot regional vice president of sa..
AQ
11/26GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : ' GPS Source Provides U.S. Army Forces in Ger..
PR
11/26GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM BEGINS G500 DELIVERIES TO EUROPE; Record-Breaking ..
AQ
11/25GENERAL DYNAMICS : Begins Gulfstream G500 Deliveries to Europe
PR
11/13GENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM TO SHOWCASE CLASS-LEADING, LARGE-CABIN TRIO AT DUB..
AQ
11/08GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $732 MILLION U : Pentagon
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 193 M
EBIT 2019 4 628 M
Net income 2019 3 455 M
Debt 2019 9 398 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 52 454 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 202,06  $
Last Close Price 177,99  $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.60%52 454
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.31%126 638
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION49.34%110 298
RAYTHEON41.78%60 547
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION43.64%59 285
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.49.34%44 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group