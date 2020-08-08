General Dynamics says Bath Iron Works, union reach deal to end strike

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bath Iron Works, a unit of General
Dynamics Corp, and a union reached an agreement to end a
strike by shipyard workers in Bath, Maine, the defense
contractor said on Saturday.
About 4,300 workers of represented by the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local S6
have been on strike since June 22, General Dynamics said in a
statement.
A local media report https://bit.ly/31t2Pzo suggested that
dispute was centered on subcontractors, seniority and work rules
rather than on wages and benefits, with the proposed contract
giving shipbuilders annual wage increases of 3% over three
years.
The agreement is subject to a ratification vote by the
union's members, the company said.
"We greatly appreciate the assistance of Director of Trade
and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro and AFL-CIO Metal Trades
Department President Jimmy Hart for their help in bringing the
parties together," General Dynamics Chief Executive Phebe
Novakovic said https://prn.to/30EUyt3.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)