General Dynamics says Bath Iron Works, union reach deal to end strike

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bath Iron Works, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, and a union reached an agreement to end a strike by shipyard workers in Bath, Maine, the defense contractor said on Saturday.

About 4,300 workers of represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local S6 have been on strike since June 22, General Dynamics said in a statement.

A local media report https://bit.ly/31t2Pzo suggested that dispute was centered on subcontractors, seniority and work rules rather than on wages and benefits, with the proposed contract giving shipbuilders annual wage increases of 3% over three years.

The agreement is subject to a ratification vote by the union's members, the company said.

"We greatly appreciate the assistance of Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro and AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department President Jimmy Hart for their help in bringing the parties together," General Dynamics Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said https://prn.to/30EUyt3. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)