Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated U.S. drones - sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States is
negotiating the sale of at least four of its large sophisticated
aerial drones to Taiwan for the first time, according to six
U.S. sources familiar with the negotiations, in a deal that is
likely to ratchet up tensions with China.
The SeaGuardian surveillance drones have a range of 6,000
nautical miles (11,100 km), far greater than the 160-mile range
of Taiwan's current fleet of drones.
While the sale of the unmanned aerial vehicles has been
tacitly authorized by the State Department, two of the people
said, it is not known whether the U.S. officials have approved
exporting the drones with weapons attached, one of them said.
The deal has to be approved by members of Congress who may
receive formal notification as soon as next month, two of the
people said. Congress could choose to block a final agreement.
It would be the first drone sale after President Donald
Trump's administration moved ahead with its plan to sell more
drones to more countries by reinterpreting an international arms
control agreement called the Missile Technology Control Regime
(MTCR).
While Taiwan's military is well-trained and well-equipped
with mostly U.S.-made hardware, China has a huge numerical
superiority and is adding advanced equipment of its own.
Taiwan submitted its request to buy armed drones early this
year, one of the people familiar with the talks said. The United
States last week sent Taiwan the pricing and availability data
for the deal, a key step that denotes official approval to
advance the sale. It is, however, non-binding and could be
reversed.
A deal for the four drones, ground stations, spares,
training and support could be worth around $600 million using
previous sales as a guide. There could also be options for
additional units in the future, one of the people said.
The island is bolstering its defenses in the face of what it
sees as increasingly threatening moves by Beijing, such as
regular Chinese air force and naval exercises near
Taiwan
Relations between Beijing and Washington - already at their
lowest point in decades over accusations of spying, a trade war,
the coronavirus and Hong Kong - could fray more if the deal gets
the final go-ahead from U.S. officials. The Pentagon has said
arms sales to Taiwan will continue, and the Trump administration
has kept a steady pace of Navy warships passing through the
Taiwan Strait.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and Beijing has
never renounced the use of force to bring the self-ruled island
under its control. Beijing has denounced the Trump
administration's increased support for Taiwan.
China's sophisticated air defenses could likely shoot down a
handful of drones, according to Bonnie Glaser, the director of
the China Power Project at CSIS, a Washington think tank. But
she still expects "China to scream about even the smallest arms
sale that the U.S. makes to Taiwan because any sale challenges
the ‘One China’ principle."
"They get particularly agitated if they think it's an
offensive capability," she said, adding that she expected the
Trump administration to be less cautious than its predecessors.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in
the United States did not respond to a request for comment.
"As a matter of policy we do not comment on or confirm
proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been
formally notified to Congress," a State Department spokesman
said.
ONLY FOR FEW U.S. ALLIES
The U.S. has been eager to sell Taiwan tanks and fighter
jets, but the deal to sell drones would be notable since only a
few close allies - including Britain, Italy, Australia, Japan
and South Korea - have been allowed to purchase the largest
U.S.-made drones.
Currently, the Taiwanese government has a fleet of 26
Albatross drones made by Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute
of Science and Technology, a quasi-defense ministry research
agency, that can fly 160 nautical miles (300 km), or 80 before
returning to base, according to records kept by the Bard Center
for the Study of the Drone.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc's SeaGuardian has
an airframe that can handle carrying weapons - but only if
contractually allowed by the U.S. government.
The United States has sold France unarmed MQ-9 Reapers which
The United States has sold France unarmed MQ-9 Reapers which are similar to SeaGuardians, and later gave permission to arm them.
gave permission to arm them.
Last year, the United States approved a potential sale to
Taiwan of 108 General Dynamics Corp M1A2 Abrams tanks worth
around $2 billion as well as anti-tank and anti-aircraft
munitions. A separate sale of 66 Lockheed
Martin-made fighter jets also made it through the State
Department's process.
In recent weeks, China said it will sanction Lockheed Martin
Co for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to
Taiwan.
