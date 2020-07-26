Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Dynamics Corporation    GD

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 09:08am EDT
A business jet is refuelled using Jet A fuel at the Henderson Executive Airport during the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas

A pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions are driving demand for business jet flights this summer, fueling cautious hopes for a rebound in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, executives and forecasters said.

Commercial and business aviation are both seeing improved domestic traffic this summer. But private flights, which carry smaller groups and promise wealthy passengers less risk of exposure to the coronavirus, have generally fared better than commercial airlines since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. business aviation traffic is down around 20% year to date through July 19 on an annual basis, compared to a decline in U.S. commercial airline traffic of 48% over the same period, according to FlightAware data.

Adam Twidell, chief executive at Private Fly, a global booking service for charter flights, said his company's booking levels are around 80% of last year's mark in Europe, and over 100% in the U.S., helped by inquiries from new passengers.

New customers, including those who normally fly first class on airlines, now make up around 60% of the company's flight bookings compared with around a quarter normally.

"We know that a considerable number of them have not flown privately before," Twidell said.

Private jet charter VistaJet said it recorded a 153% increase for European departures between May and June and expects a similar increase for July.

GREEN SHOOTS

Business aviation flights in Europe could be down just 10% this summer compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by pent-up leisure travel demand and limited selection of commercial flights, said Richard Koe, managing director of data research and consulting company WINGX Advance GmbH. By comparison, European flights were down 15% in July and 30% in June on an annual basis, Koe said.

But industry executives cautioned that the green shoots of demand for private aviation will only continue into the fall if there is a pick-up in company travel.

"Personal travel is the driving force on both continents at the moment as business travel continues to be down significantly," said Patrick Gallagher, a marketing executive for Berkshire Hathaway Inc's NetJets, which is seeing improved European demand following the easing of travel restrictions last month.

"Relaxation in travel restrictions certainly played a part in that, but the seasonality of demand in Europe also led to the later, steeper recovery," he said.

Business jet makers are waiting to see if the revival in flights could eventually lead to new orders. For now, charters are using existing fleets to meet demand.

While jet makers are seeing little appetite for new plane sales, firm orders are not being canceled, which points to some stability, two industry sources said.

Business jet makers, like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream Aerospace, Textron Aviation and Bombardier, have cut jobs and some forecasters expect a 30% decline in deliveries this year.

By Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
09:08aVacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound
RE
07/24GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/21Lockheed Martin raises 2020 profit forecast, shares jump
RE
07/21Lockheed Martin raises 2020 profit forecast, shares jump
RE
07/17GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/17On eve of bankruptcy, U.S. firms shower execs with bonuses
RE
07/10GENERAL DYNAMICS : Shipbuilder files complaint over union threats during strike
AQ
07/08GENERAL DYNAMICS : to Webcast 2020 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference C..
PR
07/01GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/18Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rai..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 860 M - -
Net income 2020 3 243 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 42 974 M 42 974 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 102 900
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 172,35 $
Last Close Price 150,15 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Marzilli Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
James Schine Crown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.86%42 974
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.45%107 962
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.54%93 624
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.09%52 126
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.46%36 966
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-15.39%19 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group