Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 07:12:25 pm
12.315 USD   +9.08%
07:06pA Look at Larry Culp's Career -- Update
DJ
06:38pA Look at Larry Culp's Career
DJ
06:17pGENERAL ELECTRI : GE Power Wins Order to Develop HA Powered Plant in..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A Look at Larry Culp's Career

10/01/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

H. Lawrence Culp Jr. was named chief executive of General Electric Co. Monday, becoming the first outsider to run the company in its 126-year history.

In hiring Mr. Culp, GE brought in a leader who ran what some investors saw as a model industrial conglomerate. Mr. Culp spent roughly 15 years at the helm of Danaher Corp., a company with business units that include dental equipment, testing measurement gear and life-sciences and diagnostics equipment.

During his tenure atop Danaher, total shareholder return was 465%, compared with about 105% for the S&P 500 during the same period. Also in that period, the company's market value grew from $20 billion to $50 billion.

He led Danaher through several major acquisitions, including the 2011 purchase of Beckman Coulter Inc., a medical-diagnostic-equipment company, for $6.8 billion.

Mr. Culp stepped down from the company in 2015, to pursue other interests. At the time, he cited a growing attraction to education and fishing.

Though far smaller than GE, Danaher under Mr. Culp was a frequently cited as a model of what a successful conglomerate might be: a tightly focused portfolio of businesses with clear overlapping interests.

He joined the GE board in April, as part of an overhaul that shrank the 18-person board to 12 members and removed many of the longest-serving directors. He succeeded former Vanguard CEO Jack Brennan as lead director in June.

GE has a history of grooming its own leaders and letting them run the company for long stretches. Former CEO Jack Welch was chairman and CEO for 20 years, while Jeff Immelt steered GE for 16 years.

Mr. Culp joined Danaher in 1990, beginning a roughly 25-year career during which he held several top positions before being named CEO in 2001 at the age of 37.

He received his bachelor's degree from Washington College and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.76% 26657.85 Delayed Quote.7.04%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.61% 12.375 Delayed Quote.-35.30%
NASDAQ 100 0.43% 7660.6738 Delayed Quote.19.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 8059.7099 Delayed Quote.15.70%
S&P 500 0.00% 2913.94 Real-time Quote.8.99%
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
07:06pA Look at Larry Culp's Career -- Update
DJ
06:38pA Look at Larry Culp's Career
DJ
06:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : J-- preventive maintenance for ge equipment
AQ
06:17pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power Wins Order to Develop HA Powered Plant in Bangladesh
PU
06:11pGeneral Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar
RE
06:10pGeneral Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar
RE
06:04pGE Ousts John Flannery as CEO After Missed Targets--8th Update
DJ
05:55pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : US-Canada trade deal sends stocks higher
AQ
05:48pGENERAL ELECTRIC : names new CEO, immediately replacing John Flannery
AQ
05:27pTOP OF THE CLASS : GE Healthcare Expands Collaboration with SonoSim to Offer Ult..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:49pGE +10% after luring all-star CEO, but turnaround will be tough 
12:21pGeneral Electric Changes Leadership 
12:06pThe R.I.P. Portfolio's Q3 2018 Update 
11:37aGeneral Electric Replaces Flannery, Names Larry Culp New CEO 
10:25aGE : Let The Fun Begin 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 470 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 217 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 98 122 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.30%100 208
3M COMPANY-10.48%123 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.50%122 798
SIEMENS-5.00%109 939
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.42%47 613
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%46 206
