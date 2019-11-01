Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

General Electric Co. on Wednesday reported a $9.5 billion third-quarter loss. In some editions Thursday, a Page One What's News summary about the company cited the dollar figure but incorrectly omitted that it was a loss.

Reporter Russell Gold's first name was misspelled as Russel in the byline of a Page One article Saturday about PG&E Corp.

In some editions Thursday , research firm Gordon Haskett was incorrectly called Mr. Haskett on second reference in a Heard on the Street article about General Electric Co.

Airbnb's "Cuddle Cows and Calves" experience in Hawaii starts at $75 per person for a two-hour visit. An Off Duty Travel article Saturday about animal encounters incorrectly said the price was $75 a night.

