Description:Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

06/28/2019 | 08:41am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 5)*

Baker Hughes, a GE company

(Name of Issuer)

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

05722G 100

(CUSIP Number)

Christoph A. Pereira

Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Corporate Counsel

General Electric Company

41 Farnsworth Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02210

617-443-2952

With a Copy to :

John A. Marzulli, Jr.

Rory O'Halloran

Waajid Siddiqui

Shearman & Sterling LLP

599 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022-6069

212-848-4000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

June 27, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g) check the following box .

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7(b) for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No.

05722G 100

SCHEDULE 13D

Page 2 of 10 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

General Electric Company

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

(a)

SEC USE ONLY

3

SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

4

WC

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

5

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

6

New York

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

23,369,778

NUMBER OF

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

8

BENEFICIALLY

498,173,317

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

23,369,778

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

498,173,317

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

11

521,543,095

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

12

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

13

50.3% (1)

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

14

CO

  1. Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Class A Common Stock"), of Baker Hughes, a GE company, a Delaware corporation ("BHGE" or the "Issuer"), outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Class B Common Stock"), of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.

CUSIP No.

05722G 100

SCHEDULE 13D

Page 3 of 10 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

GE Investments, LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

(a)

SEC USE ONLY

3

SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

4

WC

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

5

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

6

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

8

BENEFICIALLY

5,403,956

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

5,403,956

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

11

5,403,956

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

12

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

13

0.5% (1)

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

14

CO

  1. Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.

CUSIP No.

05722G 100

SCHEDULE 13D

Page 4 of 10 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

GE Oil & Gas US Holdings IV, Inc.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

(a)

SEC USE ONLY

3

SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

4

WC

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

5

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

6

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

8

BENEFICIALLY

48,896,204

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

48,896,204

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

11

48,896,204

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

12

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

13

4.7% (1)

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

14

CO

  1. Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.

CUSIP No.

05722G 100

SCHEDULE 13D

Page 5 of 10 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

GE Holdings (US), Inc.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)

(a)

SEC USE ONLY

3

SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

4

WC

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

5

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

6

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

8

BENEFICIALLY

5,403,956

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

0

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

5,403,956

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

11

5,403,956

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

12

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

13

0.5% (1)

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

14

CO

  1. Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 12:40:11 UTC
