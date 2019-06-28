Description:Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
0
06/28/2019 | 08:41am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 5)*
Baker Hughes, a GE company
(Name of Issuer)
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
05722G 100
(CUSIP Number)
Christoph A. Pereira
Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Corporate Counsel
General Electric Company
41 Farnsworth Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02210
617-443-2952
With a Copy to :
John A. Marzulli, Jr.
Rory O'Halloran
Waajid Siddiqui
Shearman & Sterling LLP
599 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10022-6069
212-848-4000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
June 27, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g) check the following box ⬜ .
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7(b) for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
CUSIP No.
05722G 100
SCHEDULE 13D
Page 2 of 10 Pages
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
General Electric Company
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
(a) ☐
☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)
4
WC
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
☐
5
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
6
New York
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
23,369,778
NUMBER OF
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
8
BENEFICIALLY
498,173,317
OWNED BY
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
23,369,778
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
498,173,317
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
11
521,543,095
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
☐
12
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
13
50.3% (1)
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
14
CO
Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Class A Common Stock"), of Baker Hughes, a GE company, a Delaware corporation ("BHGE" or the "Issuer"), outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Class B Common Stock"), of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.
CUSIP No.
05722G 100
SCHEDULE 13D
Page 3 of 10 Pages
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
GE Investments, LLC
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
(a) ☐
☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)
4
WC
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
☐
5
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
6
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
8
BENEFICIALLY
5,403,956
OWNED BY
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
5,403,956
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
11
5,403,956
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
☐
12
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
13
0.5% (1)
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
14
CO
Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.
CUSIP No.
05722G 100
SCHEDULE 13D
Page 4 of 10 Pages
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
GE Oil & Gas US Holdings IV, Inc.
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
(a) ☐
☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)
4
WC
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
☐
5
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
6
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
8
BENEFICIALLY
48,896,204
OWNED BY
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
48,896,204
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
11
48,896,204
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
☐
12
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
13
4.7% (1)
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
14
CO
Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.
CUSIP No.
05722G 100
SCHEDULE 13D
Page 5 of 10 Pages
1
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
GE Holdings (US), Inc.
2
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
(a) ☐
☐
SEC USE ONLY
3
SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)
4
WC
CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)
☐
5
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
6
Delaware
7
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
NUMBER OF
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
8
BENEFICIALLY
5,403,956
OWNED BY
EACH
9
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
REPORTING
PERSON
0
WITH
10
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
5,403,956
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
11
5,403,956
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
☐
12
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
13
0.5% (1)
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)
14
CO
Based on 515,558,511 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019, and 521,543,095 shares of Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, of BHGE, outstanding as of April 23, 2019.
