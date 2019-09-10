Description:Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

This Amendment No. 7 (this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on July 13, 2017 (the "Original Schedule 13D"), Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on March 30, 2018 ("Amendment No. 1"), Amendment No. 2 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on June 27, 2018 ("Amendment No. 2"), Amendment No. 3 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on November 13, 2018 ("Amendment No. 3"), Amendment No. 4 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on November 19, 2018 ("Amendment No. 4"), Amendment No. 5 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on June 28, 2019 ("Amendment No. 5"), and Amendment No. 6 to Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on August 2, 2019 (together with the Original Schedule 13D, Amendment No. 1, Amendment No. 2, Amendment No. 3, Amendment No. 4 and Amendment No. 5, the "Amended Schedule 13D") with respect to the Class A Common Stock of the Issuer. Capitalized terms used in this Amendment and not otherwise defined in this Amendment have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Amended Schedule 13D. Unless specifically amended hereby, the disclosure set forth in the Amended Schedule 13D remains unchanged.

Item 4. Purpose of the Transaction.

Item 4 of the Amended Schedule 13D is hereby supplemented by adding the following paragraphs:

"In furtherance of GE's previously-announced intention to fully separate its interest in BHGE from GE in an orderly manner, as further described above, GE, GE Oil & Gas US Holdings I, Inc., GE Holdings (US), Inc., and GE Oil & Gas US Holdings IV, Inc. (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders") are offering 105,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock of BHGE to the public in an underwritten registered secondary offering (the "Second Secondary Offering") (such shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued in exchange for an equal number of Paired Interests held by the Selling Stockholders). The Selling Stockholders also intend to sell to BHGE and BHGE LLC, in a privately negotiated transaction, $250,000,000 of Paired Interests (representing an equal number of shares of Class B Common Stock of BHGE and Common Units of BHGE LLC), at a price per Paired Interest equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase shares of Class A Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders in the Second Secondary Offering, subject to completion of the Second Secondary Offering (the "Second Secondary Repurchase"). The underwriters in the Second Secondary Offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,750,000 shares of Class A Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders in the Second Secondary Offering.

Upon completion of the Second Secondary Offering, GE and its affiliates will cease to hold more than 50% of the voting power of all classes of BHGE's voting stock. Accordingly, at such time, the Trigger Date under the A&R Stockholders Agreement, as amended, will have occurred, which will, among other things, reduce the number of individuals who GE is entitled to designate to the BHGE Board from five to one. GE has informed BHGE that it intends for John G. Rice to remain on the BHGE Board as its designee and for Jamie S. Miller and James J. Mulva to submit their resignations to the Conflicts Committee of the BHGE Board. BHGE has indicated that it will waive GE's obligation to submit resignations of Lorenzo Simonelli and W. Geoffrey Beattie, who are expected to continue to serve on the BHGE Board, but not as GE designees."

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

Item 6 of the Amended Schedule 13D is hereby supplemented by adding the following:

"GE, BHGE and BHGE LLC entered into an Equity Repurchase Agreement, dated as of September 9, 2019 (the "Second Repurchase Agreement"), pursuant to which BHGE and BHGE LLC have agreed to the Second Secondary Repurchase. The Second Repurchase Agreement obligates BHGE and BHGE LLC to repurchase $250,000,000 of Paired Interests, at a price per Paired Interest equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase shares of Class A Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders in the Second Secondary Offering, immediately following, and subject to the closing of, the Second Secondary Offering.

The foregoing summary of the terms of the Second Repurchase Agreement is not a complete description thereof and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Second Repurchase Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 99.18 hereto and incorporated herein by reference."