Description:Form 13F Holdings Report

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Form 13F Holdings Report

02/15/2019

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 13F

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:

12-31-2018

Check here if Amendment:

This Amendment (Check only one.):Amendment Number: is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Address:

41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTONMA

02210

Form 13F File Number:

028-01502

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Michael Vitanza

Title:

Global Controller, Financial Reporting

Phone:

203-229-3344

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

Michael Vitanza

Norwalk, CONNECTICUT

02-15-2019

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Do you wish to provide information pursuant to Special Instruction 5?

Yes

X No

Report Type (Check only one.):

X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers:

0

Form 13F Information table Entry Total:

3

Form 13F Information table Value Total:

35,038

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F number(s) of all institutional investement managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

NONE

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF CLASS

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

COM

NEXTDECADE CORP

COM

TELLURIAN INC

COM

COLUMN 3

COLUMN 4

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

CUSIP

VALUE (x$1000)SHRS OR PRN AMTSH / PRNPUT / CALL

INVESTMENT DISCRETION

OTHER MANAGERVOTING AUTHORITYSOLE

SHARED

NONE

369604103 65342K105 87968A104

1,075 14,962 19,001

142,000 2,770,651 2,733,925

SH

- - -

SOLE

- - -0 2,770,651 2,733,925

0

142,000

SH

SOLE

0 0

SH

SOLE

0 0

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 16:26:09 UTC
