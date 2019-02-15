Description:Form 13F Holdings Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 13F
FORM 13F COVER PAGE
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:
12-31-2018
Check here if Amendment:
This Amendment (Check only one.):Amendment Number: is a restatement.
adds new holdings entries.
Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:
Name:
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
Address:
41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTONMA
02210
Form 13F File Number:
028-01502
The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.
Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:
|
Name:
|
Michael Vitanza
|
Title:
|
Global Controller, Financial Reporting
|
Phone:
|
203-229-3344
Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:
|
Michael Vitanza
|
Norwalk, CONNECTICUT
|
02-15-2019
|
[Signature]
|
[City, State]
|
[Date]
Do you wish to provide information pursuant to Special Instruction 5?
Yes
Report Type (Check only one.):
X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)
13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
Form 13F Summary Page
|
Report Summary:
|
Number of Other Included Managers:
|
0
|
Form 13F Information table Entry Total:
|
3
|
Form 13F Information table Value Total:
|
35,038
|
(thousands)
|
List of Other Included Managers:
Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F number(s) of all institutional investement managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.
NONE
FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE
COLUMN 1
COLUMN 2
NAME OF ISSUER
TITLE OF CLASS
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
COM
NEXTDECADE CORP
COM
TELLURIAN INC
COM
COLUMN 3
COLUMN 4
COLUMN 5
COLUMN 6
COLUMN 7
COLUMN 8
CUSIP
VALUE (x$1000)SHRS OR PRN AMTSH / PRNPUT / CALL
INVESTMENT DISCRETION
OTHER MANAGERVOTING AUTHORITYSOLE
SHARED
NONE
369604103 65342K105 87968A104
1,075 14,962 19,001
142,000 2,770,651 2,733,925
SH
- - -
SOLE
- - -0 2,770,651 2,733,925
0
142,000
SH
SOLE
0 0
SH
SOLE
0 0