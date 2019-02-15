Description:Form 13F Holdings Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Address:

41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTONMA

02210

Form 13F File Number:

028-01502

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name: Michael Vitanza Title: Global Controller, Financial Reporting Phone: 203-229-3344

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

Michael Vitanza Norwalk, CONNECTICUT 02-15-2019 [Signature] [City, State] [Date]

Do you wish to provide information pursuant to Special Instruction 5?

Yes

X No

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF CLASS

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

COM

NEXTDECADE CORP

COM

TELLURIAN INC

COM

COLUMN 3

COLUMN 4

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

CUSIP

VALUE (x$1000)SHRS OR PRN AMTSH / PRNPUT / CALL

INVESTMENT DISCRETION

OTHER MANAGERVOTING AUTHORITYSOLE

SHARED

NONE

369604103 65342K105 87968A104

1,075 14,962 19,001

142,000 2,770,651 2,733,925

SH

- - -

SOLE

- - -0 2,770,651 2,733,925

0

142,000

SH

SOLE

0 0

SH

SOLE

0 0