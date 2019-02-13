Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Description:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:32pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

2/13/2019

Transportation Systems Holdings Inc. [NONE]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

_____ Director

___ X ___ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

BOSTON, MA 02210

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

100

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO 41 FARNSWORTH STREET BOSTON, MA 02210

X

Signatures /s/ Chrstoph A. Pereira, Vice President, Chief Corporate, Securities and Finance Counsel on behalf of General Electric Company

2/13/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 01:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:32pDESCRIPTION : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:22pXO-RBITANT STRENGTH : Electric Exoskeletons Give Wearers The Strength Of A Forkl..
PU
09:50aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power Has a $92 Billion Backlog. For New Boss, That's a Pr..
DJ
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Gr..
PR
08:47aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Is There Room for SMEs to Grow and Drive Innovation In Malays..
PU
06:52aPortland General, NextEra Plan Facility Co-Locating Wind, Solar, Battery Stor..
DJ
02/12GE CLASS ACTION ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..
PR
02/12GE wins most 2018 gas turbine orders; Mitsubishi wins on new technology
RE
02/12DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare and Preventice Solutions Collaborate to Connect..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 990 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 40,73
P/E ratio 2020 18,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 86 807 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.84%86 807
3M COMPANY5.44%118 943
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL12.38%109 625
SIEMENS-5.29%88 833
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.11%50 340
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS7.53%46 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.