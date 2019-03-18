Description:Proxy Statement (definitive)

2019 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
Guide to GE's Proxy Statement
Significant Information in this Section
3 12 12
PROXY OVERVIEW
GOVERNANCE
16
19
20
22
23
24
25
26
28
|
Election of Directors
|
19
|
Board Leadership
|
25
|
Overboarding
|
Board Composition
|
25
|
Board Meeting Attendance
|
25
|
Political Spending Oversight
|
Board Leadership Structure
|
12
|
Director Biographies
|
26
|
Related Person Transactions
|
Board Operations
|
18
|
Director Independence
|
23
|
Risk Oversight
|
Board Governance Practices
|
16
|
Director Qualifications
|
27
|
Share Ownership for
|
Key Board Responsibilities
|
16
|
Director Term Limits
|
Executives & Directors
|
How We Get Feedback from Investors
|
24
|
Investor Outreach
|
Other Governance Policies & Practices
|
Stock Ownership Information
|
Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)
30 30
COMPENSATION
Management Proposal No. 1 - Advisory Approval of Our Named Executives' Pay
-
30 Overview of Our Executive Compensation Program
-
32 How Our Incentive Compensation Plans Paid Out for 2018
-
35 Compensation Actions for 2018
-
38 Summary Compensation
-
40 Long-Term Incentive Compensation
-
44 Deferred Compensation
-
45 Pension Benefits
-
47 Potential Termination Payments
-
51 Other Executive Compensation Practices & Policies
-
52 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Performance Metrics
-
53 CEO Pay Ratio
-
54 Director Compensation
-
53 CEO Pay Ratio
51
-
35 CEO Performance Evaluation 51
-
51 Compensation Consultants
-
49 Death Benefits
-
52 Dividend Equivalents Policy
-
52 Hedging Policy
-
40 Long-Term Performance Award Program
Pay For Performance Peer Group Comparisons
-
56 REDUCTION OF MINIMUM NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
-
56 Management Proposal No. 2 - Approval of Reduction of
Minimum Number of Directors from Ten to Seven
-
57 AUDIT
-
57 Management Proposal No. 3 - Ratification of KPMG as
-
Independent Auditor for 2019
-
57 Independent Auditor Engagement
-
58 Independent Auditor Information
-
59 Audit Committee Report
-
58 Auditor Fees
-
58 Auditor Tenure
-
60 SHAREOWNER PROPOSALS
-
60 Shareowner Proposal No. 1 - Independent Chairman
-
62 Shareowner Proposal No. 2 - Cumulative Voting
-
63 Submitting 2020 Proposals
-
63 Deadlines for 2020
-
63 Proxy Access
-
64 VOTING AND MEETING INFORMATION
Also see "Acronyms Used" on page 67 for a guide to the acronyms used throughout this proxy statement.
Why are we sending you these materials?
On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are making these materials available to you (beginning on March 20, 2019) in connection with GE's solicitation of proxies for our 2019 annual meeting of shareowners.
What do we need from you?
Please read these materials and submit your vote and proxy by telephone, mobile device, the Internet, or, if you received your materials by mail, you can also complete and return your proxy card or voting instruction form.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY EXECUTIVE OFFICES 41 Farnsworth Street, Boston, MA 02210
Where can you find more information?
Check out our annual report, and be sure not to miss the important supplemental information posted on our proxy website.
www.ge.com/proxywww.ge.com/annualreport
Proxy Overview
This overview highlights information contained elsewhere in the proxy statement and does not contain all of the information that you should consider. You should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.
Dear Shareowners,
It is a privilege to serve as your lead director during this important time for GE. I want to share with you some of the major governance actions that the Board has taken in the last year.
CEO SUCCESSION
Choosing the right leadership for GE is the Board's most important responsibility. We made a CEO change in September 2018 to improve the speed and execution of our strategic plan, to strengthen the balance sheet and improve performance. This was a Board-driven process and the company faced a unique situation, particularly since there had just been a CEO transition in 2017.
In Larry Culp, we had a highly experienced and accomplished CEO who had already been an engaged member of the Board since April 2018. His prior track record as CEO at Danaher, with deep operational focus and a rigorous approach to capital allocation, speaks for itself. We discussed several alternatives leading to the CEO transition, but Larry was clearly and unanimously viewed as the best choice. Larry already had a clear understanding of the company's strategy and where it should be headed, and we were confident he would hit the ground running on day one.
Larry understands the challenges GE faces. He also knows that despite his excellent track record, he needs to prove himself everyday- to us, our shareowners and our employees.
GE'S STRATEGY
The Board was highly engaged in the review that culminated in the announcement of GE's new strategic plan in June 2018. The Board continues to believe that empowering the businesses, reducing the emphasis on Corporate and focusing on a narrower set of businesses is the right path for thecompany and its shareowners. While this plan entails a significant amount of transition, particularly for GE's employees, we believe it is key to unlocking value for shareowners and laying the foundation for a stronger GE going forward.
A central pillar of this plan is reducing the company's outstanding debt, and this continues to be an area of focus for the Board. We recently completed the merger of GE's Transportation business with Wabtec, we're exiting our interest in Baker Hughes, a GE company, and we recently announced an agreement to sell GE's BioPharma business to Danaher for $21 billion. These are important milestones. We are also engaged in improving the company's performance, particularly in Power, and on simplifying the company across multiple dimensions.
COMPENSATION AND TALENT
Last year the Board made several changes to GE's compensation plans with the objective of driving better performance, rewarding and retaining top talent, and better aligning incentives for executives with shareowners. For 2018, the bonus pool was redesigned to make payouts for business executives based on business unit performance, rather than overall company results. This was reflected in the bonuses paid to our Aviation and Healthcare teams, who exceeded expectations this past year. Smaller or no bonuses were paid to businesses that fell short of expectations. We have also shifted pay for our top executives to be increasingly weighted towards equity, rather than cash, to drive alignment with shareowners.
As GE works through a period of significant transition, we recognize the importance of ensuring that management has the right mix of new, outside views and experienced leaders who know the company well. In the last year, in addition to Larry, GE brought in anew general counsel, controller, and head of investor relations from outside the company, as well as several outside hires within the businesses. In February, GE also brought in a new head of human resources, who we expect to help reenergize our focus on talent and human capital management.
BOARD DEVELOPMENTS
In 2018, GE significantly reduced the size of its Board to twelve directors-a size we expect to target going forward. In addition to three new directors last year (including Larry and me), there are two new nominees on our slate of ten directors this year-Paula Rosput Reynolds and Cathie Lesjak. Paula has executive experience in the power and insurance industries, while Cathie brings strong experience in finance, accounting and operations from her career in the technology industry. Our two longest tenured directors, Jim Mulva and Geoff Beattie, are retiring from the GE board this year. We will continue to look for new directors who have relevant domain expertise and skill sets that tie to GE's long-term strategy.
The Board has also taken action based on investor feedback on several important issues. We announced in December that we would open up the tender for the company's independent auditor. We implemented a new approach to risk focused on the most critical strategic risks facing the company. And we have brought in new advisors to provide the Board with fresh perspectives on important strategic, financial and legal issues.
My fellow directors and I remain committed to continuing the progress we've made toward creating a stronger, simpler, more focused company, for you and all of GE's stakeholders. Thank you for your support.
Thomas W. Horton
Lead Director
May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
WEBCAST: www.ge.com/investor-relations
LOCATION:
Westchester Marriott 670 White Plains Rd. Tarrytown, NY 10591
ATTENDING IN PERSON:
You must be a GE shareowner as of the record date, and you must bring your admission card & photo ID. Follow the instructions on page 66 or on our proxy website
Call toll-free (US/Canada) 1-866-883-3382
Mail your signed proxy form
Do you hold shares through a bank or broker?
Call toll-free (US/Canada) 1-800-454-VOTE (8683)
Mail your signedvoting instruction form
1 Elect the 10 directors named in the proxy for the coming year
You are invited to attend GE's 2019 annual meeting. This page contains important information about the meeting, including how you can make sure your views are represented by voting today. Be sure to also check out our annual report at the website below.
Cordially,
Mike Holston, Secretary
-
2 Approve our named executives'
compensation in an advisory vote
-
3 Amend the Certificate of Incorporation to reduce the minimum number of directors for our Board from ten to seven
-
4 Ratification of the selection of KPMG as
-
independent auditor for 2019
5 Vote on shareowner proposals included in the proxy, if properly presented at the meeting
Board Recommendation
% FOR each director nominee
Read More
Page 12
Page 30
Page 56
Page 57
Page 60
Shareowners also will transact any other business that properly comes before the meeting
VOTING Q&A
Who can vote?
Shareowners as of our record date, March 11, 2019
How many shares are entitled to vote?
8.7 billion common shares (preferred shares are not entitled to vote)
How many votes do I get?
One vote on each proposal for each share you held as of the record date (see first question above)
Do you have an independent inspector of elections?
Yes, you can reach them at IVS Associates,
1000 N. West St., Ste. 1200, Wilmington, DE 19801
Can I change my vote?
Yes, by voting in person at the meeting, delivering a new proxy or notifying IVS Associates in writing. But, if you hold shares through a broker, you will need to contact them
Is my vote confidential?
Yes, only IVS Associates & certain GE employees/agents have access to individual shareowner voting records
How many votes are needed to approve a proposal?
Generally majority of votes cast, with abstentions & broker non-votes generally not being counted & having no effect; for the management proposal to amend the Certificate of Incorporation, majority of shares outstanding, with abstentions & broker non-votes having the same effect as a vote AGAINST
Where can I find out more information?
See "Voting and Meeting Information" on page 64
Board Composition & Refreshment
Your vote is needed on Director Elections:
Election of the 10 nominees named in the proxy for the coming year
|
Board Balance
SIGNIFICANT BOARD REFRESHMENT SINCE 2017 ANNUAL MEETING
Annual Board + Retirement +EvaluationAge
Term Limits
Joining the Board Since the
2017 Annual Meeting
2017: Flannery, Garden
2018: Culp, Horton, Seidman, Reynolds
2019: Lesjak
7 new directors over last 2 years
15 retired directors
Retiring from Board
2017: Immelt, Lane, McAdam 2018: Dekkers, Henry, Hockfield, Jung, Lazarus, Mollenkopf, Rohr, Schapiro,
Flannery, Brennan
2019: Beattie, Mulva
|
Board Effectiveness
BOARD SIZE
Significantly reduced size in 2018 to enhance dialogue and promote accountability
20
10
director nominees
01979 1989 1999 2009 2019
|
Board Accountability
-
% Annual director elections with majority voting standard
-
% Proxy access on market terms at 3%, 3 years, 20% of Board, up to 20 shareowners can aggregate
TENURE 2.5 years average tenure
Newer (<3 years): 7
Medium-tenured (3-6 years): 1
Experienced (>6 years): 2
Our Board term limit is 15 years
INDEPENDENCE
Our Board is 90% independent
Independent: 9
Not Independent: 1
%
All director nominees except our CEO are independent, and meet heightened independence standards for our audit, compensation and governance committees
BOARD SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Our policy is to create an experienced board with expertise in areas relevant to GE
INDUSTRY & OPERATIONS
8/10 directors
30%
TECHNOLOGY
3/10 directors
FINANCE & ACCOUNTING
9/10 directors
YOUR BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR EACH NOMINEE
AGE
Median age is 57
<60 years: 6 60-70 years: 4 >70 years: 0
Our Board age limit is 75 years
DIVERSITY OF GENDER AND BACKGROUND
Our policy is to build a cognitively diverse board representing a range of backgrounds
Female: 4 (40%)
Ethnically diverse: 2 (20%)
Born outside U.S.: 3 (30%)
The Board is committed to building upon its diversity in connection with future refreshment opportunities and to interviewing female and ethnically diverse candidates for all vacancies
INVESTOR
5/10 directors
80%
RISK MANAGEMENT
8/10 directors
20%
GOVERNMENT & REGULATORY
2/10 directors
GLOBAL
7/10 directors