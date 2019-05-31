Description:Specialized Disclosure Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM SD Specialized Disclosure Report General Electric Company (Exact name of the registrant as specified in its charter) New York 001-00035 14-0689340 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 41 Farnsworth Street, Boston, MA 02210 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code) Christoph A. Pereira (617) 443-3000 (Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.) Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies: Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018

Exhibit 1.01 General Electric Company 2018 Conflict Minerals Report Introduction General Electric Company ("GE" or the "Company") has prepared this Conflict Minerals Report ("Report") for the year ended December 31, 2018, as provided for in Rule 13p-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Form SD (collectively, the "Conflict Minerals Rule"). GE manufactures a wide range of products that contain tin, tantalum, tungsten or gold ("3TG") but GE does not purchase ore or unrefined 3TG from mines and generally is many steps removed in the supply chain from the mining of these minerals. We purchase materials from a wide network of suppliers and rely on them to assist with our reasonable country of origin inquiry regarding the 3TG that are necessary to the functionality or production of products we manufacture. After performing our reasonable country of origin inquiry and due diligence for 2018, we have reason to believe that a portion of the 3TG used in our products may have originated in the Covered Countries (as defined below) and may not be solely from recycled or scrap sources and we are therefore submitting this Report, which describes the due diligence we have performed pursuant to the Conflict Minerals Rule and our related processes and procedures. This Report describes: the due diligence we performed for 2018, including the steps we took to mitigate the risk that 3TG in our products benefit armed groups;

the products that we have reason to believe might contain 3TG originating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo or an adjoining country (collectively, the "Covered Countries"); and

information about the processing facilities and countries of origin of 3TG used in those products. Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry and Due Diligence Process 1. Design of GE's due diligence measures GE has adopted Conflict Minerals Guidelines (the "Guidelines") that lay out the design of our 3TG due diligence process, based on our broader ethical supply chain program. The Guidelines describe procedures that each GE business is expected to use to perform due diligence on the source and origin of 3TG contained in products we manufacture. GE management designed our due diligence measures to conform in material respects to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas including, the Supplement on Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten and the Supplement on Gold (Third Edition) (the "OECD Guidance"). 1

This description of due diligence measures refers to measures performed at the GE corporate level and by the following GE businesses: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation and Lighting. Our Oil & Gas business merged with Baker Hughes Incorporated ("BHI") in July 2017. For due diligence measures information regarding our legacy Oil & Gas business, please refer to the Form SD filing by Baker Hughes, a GE company ("BHGE"). This description is presented pursuant to the organizational structure of the Five-Step Framework for Risk-Based Due Diligence in the Mineral Supply Chain contained in the OECD Guidance . Step 1: Establish strong company management systems Adopt and commit to a supply chain policy for minerals originating from conflict-affected and high-risk areas The Guidelines contain the operative provisions of GE's Statement on Conflict Minerals, which can be found on GE's website, as well as the process for ensuring that risks are adequately managed. GE Corporate created and disseminated the Guidelines to each GE business for execution of GE's 3TG due diligence process. Additional GE policies that relate to the due diligence measures contained in the OECD Guidance are incorporated into GE's policy document The Spirit & The Letter , which can be found on GE's website (for each of these materials, see "Where You Can Find Additional Information" below). Structure internal management systems to support supply chain due diligence GE Corporate . GE's Global Law & Policy organization has oversight responsibility for GE's Statement on Conflict Minerals, including the establishment of processes and procedures to carry out this statement. GE businesses . Each GE business has: •established a system to support due diligence of its supply chain; •documented that system in a written business program; and •assigned responsibility for the execution of the business program to specific personnel. Internal reporting . For 2018, GE Corporate used the following 3TG due diligence reporting mechanisms: •Reporting within GE businesses : Each GE business conducted one or more reviews of its 3TG due diligence program with senior management covering measurements relating to efforts to achieve supply chain transparency; •Communicating across GE businesses: Representatives of GE businesses and others responsible for executing 3TG due diligence held regularly scheduled meetings to discuss design and modification of the due diligence process, share best practices among the businesses, and monitor progress of the 3TG due diligence process; and •Reporting to GE sourcing leaders: Sourcing leaders at each GE business periodically receive reports and review the 3TG due diligence program. Establish a system of controls and transparency over the 3TG supply chain Identifying suppliers . Each GE business identified: •Relevant Suppliers: suppliers that provide inputs to GE products that are known or are likely to contain 3TG through a process that is based on an examination of internal records such as bills of 2

