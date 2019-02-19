Log in
Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
02/19/2019

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Timko Thomas S

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

(Street)

BOSTON, MA 02210

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1)

Restricted Stock Unit

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) 1 for 1

  • (2) The Restricted Stock Units vest in three equal annual installments of 33.3% each beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableCodeV

(A)

(D)

2/14/2019

A

38000

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Timko Thomas S

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 41 FARNSWORTH STREET BOSTON, MA 02210

Vice President

Expiration Date

Title

(2)

(2)

Common Stock

SignaturesBrian Sandstrom on behalf of Thomas S. Timko

** Signature of Reporting Person

2/19/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Amount or Number of Shares

38000

$0

38000

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 19 February 2019
