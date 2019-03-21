Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Cox L Kevin

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

BOSTON, MA 02210

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

Common Stock

by trust by wife's trust

205

885

(1)

Restricted Stock Units

Employee Stock Option (right to buy)

$10.19

(1) 1 for 1

(2)

The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

3/19/2019

(2)

A

60000

(2)

3/19/2029

3/19/2019

A

253530

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Cox L Kevin GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 41 FARNSWORTH STREET BOSTON, MA 02210 Senior Vice President

(2)

Common StockCommon Stock

Brian Sandstrom on behalf of L Kevin Cox

3/21/2019

60000

$0

60000

D

253530

$0

253530

D

