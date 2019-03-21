Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
Cox L Kevin
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
BOSTON, MA 02210
(City)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Common Stock
4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)
205
885
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
Restricted Stock Units
Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
$10.19
Explanation of Responses:
(2)
The Restricted Stock Units vest and the Stock Options become exercisable, in two equal installments of 50% each on the second and third anniversary of the grant date.
Reporting Owners
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
3/19/2019
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
A
60000
(2)
3/19/2029
3/19/2019
A
253530
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Cox L Kevin
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 41 FARNSWORTH STREET BOSTON, MA 02210
|
Senior Vice President
(2)
Common StockCommon Stock
Signatures
Brian Sandstrom on behalf of L Kevin Cox
Signature of Reporting Person
3/21/2019
Date
II
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
60000
$0
60000
D
253530
$0
253530
D
