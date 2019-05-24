Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Explanation of Responses:

Represents sales made for portfolio management reasons, including the expiration of the applicable lockup period of a co-investment fund.

The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $10.00 - $10.105. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian Partners, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund (ERISA), L.P., Trian Partners Parallel Fund I, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-A, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-N, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-D, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund- G II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund G-III, L.P., Trian Partners Co-Investment Opportunities Fund, Ltd., Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund-K, L.P. and Trian Partners Strategic Fund-C, Ltd. (collectively, the "Trian Entities") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of the Trian Entities with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by them.

(FN 3, contd.) Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by Trian Management on behalf of the Trian Entities. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by the Trian Entities. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.