Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GARDEN EDWARD P

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR

5/22/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10017

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Please see

Common stock, par value $0.06 per share

5/22/2019

S (1)

1289538

D

$10.0244

(2)

69561517

I

explanation

below (3)

(4)

Please see

Common stock, par value $0.06 per share

5/23/2019

S (1)

2000000

D

$9.5753

(5)

67561517

I

explanation

below (3)

(4)

Please see

Common stock, par value $0.06 per share

5/24/2019

S (1)

3370314

D

$9.5301

(6)

64191203

I

explanation

below (3)

(4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents sales made for portfolio management reasons, including the expiration of the applicable lockup period of a co-investment fund.
  2. The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $10.00 - $10.105. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price.
  3. Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian Partners, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund (ERISA), L.P., Trian Partners Parallel Fund I, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-A, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-N, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-D, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund- G II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund G-III, L.P., Trian Partners Co-Investment Opportunities Fund, Ltd., Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund-K, L.P. and Trian Partners Strategic Fund-C, Ltd. (collectively, the "Trian Entities") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of the Trian Entities with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by them.
  4. (FN 3, contd.) Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by Trian Management on behalf of the Trian Entities. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by the Trian Entities. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
  5. The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $9.55 - $9.615. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of

shares purchased at each separate price.

  1. The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $9.44 - $9.665. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

GARDEN EDWARD P

280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR

X

NEW YORK, NY 10017

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.

280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR

X

NEW YORK, NY 10017

Signatures

Stacey Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden

5/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Stacey Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden, member of the general partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P.

5/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:18pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:18pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
05/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : Passport and CF34 Authorized Service Center network expanding..
AQ
05/23HOT STUFF : To Build More Affordable Rocket Engines, NASA Researchers Are Using ..
PU
05/23A QUANTUM LEAP : This Paralympic Athlete Is Harnessing The Power of Personalized..
PU
05/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – May 23, 2019
PU
05/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Turn Focus to Finance Unit After Fixing Power Business
DJ
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Helping half a million pregnant women in Nigeria get better a..
PU
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Revisit Financial-Services Unit After Fixing Power Divi..
DJ
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Presentation EPG Company Update Larry Culp Chairman & CEO, GE..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 361 M
Net income 2019 4 679 M
Debt 2019 41 339 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 25,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 83 371 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.78%83 371
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.98%121 125
SIEMENS6.49%98 581
3M COMPANY-12.95%95 612
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.37%47 658
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.61%45 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About