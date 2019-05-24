Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
05/24/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
GARDEN EDWARD P
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR
5/22/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
NEW YORK, NY 10017
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Please see
Common stock, par value $0.06 per share
5/22/2019
S(1)
1289538
D
$10.0244
(2)
69561517
I
explanation
below (3)
(4)
Please see
Common stock, par value $0.06 per share
5/23/2019
S(1)
2000000
D
$9.5753
(5)
67561517
I
explanation
below (3)
(4)
Please see
Common stock, par value $0.06 per share
5/24/2019
S(1)
3370314
D
$9.5301
(6)
64191203
I
explanation
below (3)
(4)
Explanation of Responses:
Represents sales made for portfolio management reasons, including the expiration of the applicable lockup period of a co-investment fund.
The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $10.00 - $10.105. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price.
Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Management") serves as the management company for Trian Partners, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund, L.P., Trian Partners Master Fund (ERISA), L.P., Trian Partners Parallel Fund I, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-A, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-N, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Investment Fund-D, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund- G II, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund G-III, L.P., Trian Partners Co-Investment Opportunities Fund, Ltd., Trian SPV (Sub) X, L.P., Trian Partners Strategic Fund-K, L.P. and Trian Partners Strategic Fund-C, Ltd. (collectively, the "Trian Entities") and as such determines the investment and voting decisions of the Trian Entities with respect to the shares of the Issuer held by them.
(FN 3, contd.) Mr. Garden is a member of Trian Fund Management GP, LLC, which is the general partner of Trian Management, and therefore is in a position to determine the investment and voting decisions made by Trian Management on behalf of the Trian Entities. Accordingly, Mr. Garden and Trian Management may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own (as that term is defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) the shares beneficially owned by the Trian Entities. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose. Mr. Garden is a director of the Issuer.
The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $9.55 - $9.615. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of
shares purchased at each separate price.
The price shown in Column 4 is a weighted average sale price. The price range for the sales is $9.44 - $9.665. The Reporting Persons undertake to provide upon request by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficerOther
GARDEN EDWARD P
280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR
X
NEW YORK, NY 10017
TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.
280 PARK AVENUE, 41ST FLOOR
X
NEW YORK, NY 10017
Signatures
Stacey Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden
5/24/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Stacey Sayetta, Attorney-In-Fact for Edward P. Garden, member of the general partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P.
5/24/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:17:04 UTC