Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
08/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
FORM 4
[ X ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE
_____ Director
__ X __ 10% Owner
TECHNOLOGIES CORP [ WAB ]
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
41 FARNSWORTH STREET
8/9/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
BOSTON, MA 02210
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock (1) (2)
8/9/2019
S
16969692
D
$70.325
2048515
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Series A Non-
Common
$202644.7506
voting
(3)
8/9/2019
S
1219.9922
(1)
(1)
3515464
0
D
Convertible
Stock
Preferred Stock
Explanation of Responses:
Prior to the sales reported on this Form 4, the shares of issuer common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock had been subject to the terms of a Shareholders Agreement entered into between the reporting person and the issuer on February 25, 2019, which, among other things, (i) restricted the reporting person from selling or otherwise disposing of any shares of issuer common and non-voting convertible preferred stock during specified time periods and (ii) required the reporting person to sell, transfer or otherwise divest all shares of issuer common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock by no later than February 25, 2022.
In connection with the sales reported on this Form 4, (x) the reporting person granted to certain underwriters a 30-day option period to purchase from the reporting person up to an additional 2,048,515 shares of issuer common stock, (y) the issuer agreed to waive any restrictions under the Shareholders Agreement on the reporting person's ability to sell, transfer or otherwise divest its remaining 2,048,515 shares of issuer common stock, and (z) the reporting person has agreed to sell, transfer or otherwise divest such shares of issuer common stock by December 31, 2019, to the extent such underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase such shares in full.
The non-voting convertible preferred stock automatically converts (and is not otherwise convertible other than) upon a transfer by the reporting person to a third party. The conversion rate is equal to 2,881.5464 shares of issuer common stock for each share of issuer convertible preferred stock.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
41 FARNSWORTH STREET
X
BOSTON, MA 02210
Signatures
/s/ Christoph A. Pereira, Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Corporate Counsel on behalf of General Electric Company
8/12/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
