Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

FORM 4

[ X ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE

_____ Director

__ X __ 10% Owner

TECHNOLOGIES CORP [ WAB ]

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

8/9/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BOSTON, MA 02210

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock (1) (2)

8/9/2019

S

16969692

D

$70.325

2048515

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Series A Non-

Common

$202644.7506

voting

(3)

8/9/2019

S

1219.9922

(1)

(1)

3515464

0

D

Convertible

Stock

Preferred Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Prior to the sales reported on this Form 4, the shares of issuer common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock had been subject to the terms of a Shareholders Agreement entered into between the reporting person and the issuer on February 25, 2019, which, among other things, (i) restricted the reporting person from selling or otherwise disposing of any shares of issuer common and non-voting convertible preferred stock during specified time periods and (ii) required the reporting person to sell, transfer or otherwise divest all shares of issuer common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock by no later than February 25, 2022.
  2. In connection with the sales reported on this Form 4, (x) the reporting person granted to certain underwriters a 30-day option period to purchase from the reporting person up to an additional 2,048,515 shares of issuer common stock, (y) the issuer agreed to waive any restrictions under the Shareholders Agreement on the reporting person's ability to sell, transfer or otherwise divest its remaining 2,048,515 shares of issuer common stock, and (z) the reporting person has agreed to sell, transfer or otherwise divest such shares of issuer common stock by December 31, 2019, to the extent such underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase such shares in full.
  3. The non-voting convertible preferred stock automatically converts (and is not otherwise convertible other than) upon a transfer by the reporting person to a third party. The conversion rate is equal to 2,881.5464 shares of issuer common stock for each share of issuer convertible preferred stock.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

X

BOSTON, MA 02210

Signatures

/s/ Christoph A. Pereira, Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Corporate Counsel on behalf of General Electric Company

8/12/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:37pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:12pDESCRIPTION : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
04:35pIndustrials Down as Goldman Upgrades Recession Odds -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12:32pVital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market To Grow At A CAGR Of ..
AQ
10:21aStocks to Watch: GE, Sysco, AMD, BlackRock, CBS, Rite Aid and More
DJ
06:15aStocks to Watch: Advanced Micro Devices, CVS Health, General Electric
DJ
02:21aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy, investors Partners Group and CWP to buil..
PU
08/09Oil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
08/09Oil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
08/09Energy Down After Trump's Trade-Deal Comments -- Energy Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 984 M
Net income 2019 3 793 M
Debt 2019 36 383 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 79 853 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,41  $
Last Close Price 9,05  $
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.87%79 853
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.15%119 920
3M COMPANY-14.21%94 041
SIEMENS AG-8.61%79 422
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.03%48 370
HITACHI, LTD.31.12%33 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group