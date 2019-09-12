Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
09/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Joyce David Leon
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, 41
9/11/2019
Vice Chairman
FARNSWORTH STREET
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
BOSTON, MA 02210
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock
9/11/2019
M
10403
A
$0
604372
D
Common Stock
9/11/2019
F
4583
D
$9.21
599789
D
Common Stock
39820
I
401(k)
plan
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Restricted Stock
(1)
9/11/2019
M
10403
9/11/2019
9/11/2019
Common
10403
$0
10404
D
Unit
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
1 for 1
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Joyce David Leon
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Vice Chairman
41 FARNSWORTH STREET
BOSTON, MA 02210
Signatures
Brandon Smith on behalf of David Joyce
9/12/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 21:36:09 UTC
