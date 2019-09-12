Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/12 04:10:00 pm
9.26 USD   -1.07%
05:37pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:26pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:26pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Joyce David Leon

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, 41

9/11/2019

Vice Chairman

FARNSWORTH STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BOSTON, MA 02210

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

9/11/2019

M

10403

A

$0

604372

D

Common Stock

9/11/2019

F

4583

D

$9.21

599789

D

Common Stock

39820

I

401(k)

plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

9/11/2019

M

10403

9/11/2019

9/11/2019

Common

10403

$0

10404

D

Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

(1)

1 for 1

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Joyce David Leon

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Vice Chairman

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

BOSTON, MA 02210

Signatures

Brandon Smith on behalf of David Joyce

9/12/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 21:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:37pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:26pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:26pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:40pIndustrials Up on Hopes of Trade-Dispute Ceasefire -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03:21pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Chief Says Assets Sales Will Reap $38 Billion
DJ
02:40pBAKER HUGHES : Indicted by Alaska Grand Jury Over Chemical Leaks -Reuters
DJ
11:46aDoc re. GE Files Form 8-K
GL
10:06aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Offers to Buy Back $5 Billion in Notes
DJ
09:30aGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 11 005 M
Net income 2019 4 014 M
Debt 2019 40 609 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 81 685 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,01  $
Last Close Price 9,36  $
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.65%81 685
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL29.64%123 237
3M COMPANY-11.79%96 693
SIEMENS AG-0.01%84 703
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS25.93%51 608
HITACHI, LTD.47.29%36 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group