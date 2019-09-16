Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Each share of Class B Common Stock, together with a Common Unit of Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC ("BHGE LLC") (collectively, a "Paired Interest"), is exchangeable for a share of Class A Common Stock. On September 16, 2019, GE and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries completed the sale of 132,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (after the exchange of an equal number of Paired Interests into Class A Common Stock) in connection with a previously announced underwritten registered secondary offering of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock.
In connection with the previously announced repurchase agreement between the Reporting Person, BHGE LLC, and the Issuer, the Issuer has purchased for cash the Paired Interests reported as disposed of on these lines of this Form 4 and the price paid for each such Paired Interest was equal to $21.07 for each Paired Interest.
The Reporting Person holds these securities through wholly-owned subsidiaries.
The Paired Interests were acquired by the Reporting Person in connection with the transactions described in the prospectus filed by the Issuer on May 30, 2017 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3).
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
41 FARNSWORTH STREET
X
X
BOSTON, MA 02210
Signatures
Christoph A. Pereira, Authorized Signatory
9/16/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 21:11:03 UTC