Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Explanation of Responses:

Each share of Class B Common Stock, together with a Common Unit of Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC ("BHGE LLC") (collectively, a "Paired Interest"), is exchangeable for a share of Class A Common Stock. On September 16, 2019, GE and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries completed the sale of 132,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (after the exchange of an equal number of Paired Interests into Class A Common Stock) in connection with a previously announced underwritten registered secondary offering of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock.

In connection with the previously announced repurchase agreement between the Reporting Person, BHGE LLC, and the Issuer, the Issuer has purchased for cash the Paired Interests reported as disposed of on these lines of this Form 4 and the price paid for each such Paired Interest was equal to $21.07 for each Paired Interest.

The Reporting Person holds these securities through wholly-owned subsidiaries.