Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/16/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Baker Hughes a GE Co [ BHGE ]

__X__ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

9/16/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BOSTON, MA 02210

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class B Common Stock

9/16/2019

M

23369778

D

(1)

0

D

Class A Common Stock

9/16/2019

M

23369778

A

(1)

23369778

D

Class A Common Stock

9/16/2019

S

23369778

D

$21.07

0

D

Class B Common Stock

9/16/2019

M

108880222

D

(1)

389293095

I

See

footnote (3)

Class A Common Stock

9/16/2019

M

108880222

A

(1)

108880222

I

See

footnote (3)

Class A Common Stock

9/16/2019

S

108880222

D

$21.07

0

I

See

footnote (3)

Class B Common Stock

9/16/2019

D

11865211

D

(2)

377427884

I

See

footnote (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Common Unit

(1)

9/16/2019

M

23369778

(1)

(1)

Class A

23369778

(4)

0

D

Common

Stock

(1)

(1)

(1)

Class A

(4)

See

Common Unit

9/16/2019

M

108880222

Common

108880222

389293095

I

footnote (3)

Stock

(2)

(2)

(2)

Class A

(4)

See

Common Unit

9/16/2019

D

11865211

Common

11865211

377427884

I

footnote (3)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each share of Class B Common Stock, together with a Common Unit of Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC ("BHGE LLC") (collectively, a "Paired Interest"), is exchangeable for a share of Class A Common Stock. On September 16, 2019, GE and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries completed the sale of 132,250,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (after the exchange of an equal number of Paired Interests into Class A Common Stock) in connection with a previously announced underwritten registered secondary offering of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock.
  2. In connection with the previously announced repurchase agreement between the Reporting Person, BHGE LLC, and the Issuer, the Issuer has purchased for cash the Paired Interests reported as disposed of on these lines of this Form 4 and the price paid for each such Paired Interest was equal to $21.07 for each Paired Interest.
  3. The Reporting Person holds these securities through wholly-owned subsidiaries.
  4. The Paired Interests were acquired by the Reporting Person in connection with the transactions described in the prospectus filed by the Issuer on May 30, 2017 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

41 FARNSWORTH STREET

X

X

BOSTON, MA 02210

Signatures

Christoph A. Pereira, Authorized Signatory

9/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 21:11:03 UTC
