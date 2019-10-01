Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Description:Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Bazin Sebastien M

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO [ GE ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, 41

10/1/2019

FARNSWORTH STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BOSTON, MA 02210

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Deferred Fee

Common

Phantom Stock

(2)

10/1/2019

A

8512

(3)

(3)

8512

$9.10

73199

D

Stock

Units (1)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Acquired at a price of $9.10 per unit pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.
  2. Each unit of phantom stock is the economic equivalent of one share of common stock.
  3. Payable beginning one year after termination of service as a director.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Bazin Sebastien M

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY X 41 FARNSWORTH STREET BOSTON, MA 02210

Signatures

Brian Sandstrom on behalf of Sebastien M. Bazin

10/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:13pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:09pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and Lufthansa Technik Celebrate Grand Opening of XEOS Join..
AQ
11:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC : 1 Year In With GE CEO Larry Culp
PU
06:49aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare appoints Maria do Rosario Boavida as Country Le..
AQ
09/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Secures 100th Unit Ordered for its HA Gas Turbine for MYTI..
AQ
09/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 51 MW Gazi-9 ..
PU
09/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy Delivers Corporate Power Purchase Agreeme..
PU
09/27GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by..
AQ
09/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offe..
BU
09/26GENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 940 M
Net income 2019 3 559 M
Debt 2019 40 621 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 78 020 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,01  $
Last Close Price 8,61  $
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.10%78 020
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.27.19%121 741
3M COMPANY-13.72%94 576
SIEMENS AG0.89%84 654
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.23.52%50 621
HITACHI, LTD.45.81%35 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group