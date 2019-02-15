Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
02/15 03:02:47 pm
10.105 USD   +0.65%
GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

0
02/15/2019 | 01:57pm EST

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 8, 2019.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.


Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
01:57pGE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:27aDESCRIPTION : Form 13F Holdings Report
PU
10:21aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Correction to 'GE to Scale Back Boston Headquarters'
DJ
08:47aTO INFINITY AND BEYOND : These Crystal Sensors Can See Supernovas And Cancers
PU
05:17aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The radiologists' role in an AI-powered world -- opportunity ..
PU
02:48aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Scale Back Base in Boston
DJ
02/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : Have an Achy Breaky Heart? Cardiac CT Can Help Doctors Better..
PU
02/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Scale Back Boston HQ, Return $87 Million of Incentives ..
DJ
02/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shrinks Boston headquarters plan; state to get $87 million..
RE
02/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Scale Back Boston Headquarters, Return $87 Million of I..
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 40,98
P/E ratio 2020 18,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 87 329 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.99%87 329
3M COMPANY10.07%117 999
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL13.81%109 742
SIEMENS-5.27%88 515
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.03%52 086
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS10.36%46 037
