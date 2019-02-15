GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share
dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is
payable April 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business
on March 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 8, 2019.
