GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/21/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on July 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 28, 2019.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.



Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 361 M
Net income 2019 4 596 M
Debt 2019 41 778 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 27,83
P/E ratio 2020 22,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 90 173 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.59%83 109
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL33.43%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-8.71%92 251
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.49%47 996
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.04%45 693
