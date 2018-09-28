Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GE CEO to Staff : 'Keep Your Chin Up'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

By Ted Mann and Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. Chief Executive John Flannery reassured employees on Friday that a recent problem with its newest power-plant turbines is under control after shares lost more than 10% since its disclosure last week.

In a video message, Mr. Flannery said engineers have a solution to the flaw that caused the failure of a turbine blade, and unexpected shutdown, at a power plant in Colorado that forced four of GE's flagship turbines to be taken offline.

The blade failure -- and the possibility of more problems in the already troubled power division -- have triggered unease at the highest levels of the company. GE's board of directors convened Wednesday for a previously unplanned meeting where they discussed the scope of the issue, according to people familiar with the matter.

The division has struggled as global demand dropped and it integrates the poorly timed acquisition of Alstom SA's power business. GE has said it will take years to turn around the business, whose weak returns have offset growth in other business units. In addition to power generation equipment, GE makes jet engines, locomotives and healthcare equipment.

On Friday, Mr. Flannery emphasized that mishaps were commonplace with complex new products, like the HA turbine in which the blade failed Sept. 4. The blade is made of a single-crystal metal alloy, and must withstand temperatures of around 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We all strive to be 100%, but the reality is, as you're trying new technologies and new science, it takes some time in the field to fully see how that works," Mr. Flannery said.

The CEO encouraged employees to "fight for the company" amid negative news reports about the power issues, which he said have overstated the degree of the problems in the power division.

Acknowledging the criticism the company has faced in recent years, Mr. Flannery said the company's position in the power market "is not one of the things that warrants that kind of criticism."

"I know you all feel in many ways like we've been hit with a baseball bat, you know, for a year by people and for this issue and others to come, we're going to fight for ourselves," he said. "And so I encourage you to join me in that battle and let's take it to people, okay?"

He urged employees in the power division to "keep your head up, keep your chin up, keep moving forward."

Mr. Flannery appeared in the video with Chuck Nugent, CEO of the company's Gas Power Systems business, who said two of the four turbines taken offline earlier this month have already returned to service. Mr. Nugent said Exelon, which operates the turbines at two plants in Colorado, has been "very satisfied with our proactive and transparent approach to this issue."

Exelon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

--Rachel Louise Ensign contributed to this article.

Write to Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com and Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.00% 38.49 Real-time Quote.12.35%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.65% 11.29 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:27pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Read Chuck Nugent and Scott Strazik’s thoughts on our h..
PU
10:02pGE CEO TO STAFF : 'Keep Your Chin Up'
DJ
07:32pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge foundation supports expansion of safe surgery 2020 into so..
PU
03:56p$20BN POWER INVESTMENT SAGA : CSOs petition EFCC
AQ
12:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : D-- Maintain the General Electric (GE) Facility Comman
AQ
09/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Patent Application Titled "System And Method For Generating A..
AQ
09/27RAYTHEON : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Massachusetts (Sept. 27)
AQ
09/27Thyssenkrupp gives in to shareholder pressure to split in two
RE
09/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Can You Hear Me Now? New GE Voices Site Gives Employees, Part..
PU
09/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : CHI Franciscan Partners with GE Healthcare to Bring First AI-..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:26p'Fight for the company,' GE CEO says as turbine flaw under control 
02:23pBOFAML : GE gas turbine tech problems resolved 
09/27Tips For A Better Retirement 
09/27Best And Worst-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Over The Last 20 Years And Ho.. 
09/27Developing A 'Slow Buy' Strategy For High-Quality Stocks With Long-Term Poten.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 470 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 315 M
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 40,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 98 991 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,7 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-33.93%98 991
3M COMPANY-10.73%123 817
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.82%123 095
SIEMENS-4.00%110 367
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.91%47 932
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.57%45 661
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.