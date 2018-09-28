GE CEO to Staff : 'Keep Your Chin Up'

By Ted Mann and Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. Chief Executive John Flannery reassured employees on Friday that a recent problem with its newest power-plant turbines is under control after shares lost more than 10% since its disclosure last week.

In a video message, Mr. Flannery said engineers have a solution to the flaw that caused the failure of a turbine blade, and unexpected shutdown, at a power plant in Colorado that forced four of GE's flagship turbines to be taken offline.

The blade failure -- and the possibility of more problems in the already troubled power division -- have triggered unease at the highest levels of the company. GE's board of directors convened Wednesday for a previously unplanned meeting where they discussed the scope of the issue, according to people familiar with the matter.

The division has struggled as global demand dropped and it integrates the poorly timed acquisition of Alstom SA's power business. GE has said it will take years to turn around the business, whose weak returns have offset growth in other business units. In addition to power generation equipment, GE makes jet engines, locomotives and healthcare equipment.

On Friday, Mr. Flannery emphasized that mishaps were commonplace with complex new products, like the HA turbine in which the blade failed Sept. 4. The blade is made of a single-crystal metal alloy, and must withstand temperatures of around 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We all strive to be 100%, but the reality is, as you're trying new technologies and new science, it takes some time in the field to fully see how that works," Mr. Flannery said.

The CEO encouraged employees to "fight for the company" amid negative news reports about the power issues, which he said have overstated the degree of the problems in the power division.

Acknowledging the criticism the company has faced in recent years, Mr. Flannery said the company's position in the power market "is not one of the things that warrants that kind of criticism."

"I know you all feel in many ways like we've been hit with a baseball bat, you know, for a year by people and for this issue and others to come, we're going to fight for ourselves," he said. "And so I encourage you to join me in that battle and let's take it to people, okay?"

He urged employees in the power division to "keep your head up, keep your chin up, keep moving forward."

Mr. Flannery appeared in the video with Chuck Nugent, CEO of the company's Gas Power Systems business, who said two of the four turbines taken offline earlier this month have already returned to service. Mr. Nugent said Exelon, which operates the turbines at two plants in Colorado, has been "very satisfied with our proactive and transparent approach to this issue."

Exelon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

