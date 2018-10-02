GE Replaces CEO After Missing Financial Targets -- WSJ

By Thomas Gryta and David Benoit

General Electric Co. fired Chief Executive John Flannery after 14 months in the job as deeper problems in the conglomerate's troubled power unit blindsided the board and caused GE to warn it would miss profit and cash targets.

The company named board member Larry Culp, who became a director in April, its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Culp, a former CEO of Danaher Corp., had joined GE's board as part of a broader shake-up of the struggling conglomerate.

Shares of GE, which have tumbled by half during the past year after the company slashed its dividend and missed financial targets, rallied on the news. On Monday, the stock rose 7.1% to $12.09.

GE warned it would miss its profit and cash-flow goals for 2018. GE also said it planned to take an accounting charge as large as $23 billion for its power business, which makes turbines for power plants and has been struggling with weak demand.

Much of the charge would be related to the 2015 acquisition of the power business of France's Alstom SA, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, intended to bulk up GE's market share, backfired as global demand for power generation sharply declined. That left GE with factories filled with extra inventory and little cash coming in from customers.

The GE board held a series of unscheduled calls in recent days and decided to replace Mr. Flannery amid concerns that he wasn't moving quickly enough to address the company's issues, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Culp is expected to continue with the strategy to spin off GE's health-care business and sell two other big units, these people said, leaving the company focused on its power and aviation units.

The board's concerns about Mr. Flannery, 57 years old, came to a head when it learned last week about the potential charge, the people said. "That was kind of the last straw," one person said. In January, Mr. Flannery had surprised investors and directors when GE disclosed a $15 billion shortfall in reserves for a legacy insurance business.

Several GE directors, particularly the recent additions, and some members of the company's management, grew frustrated in recent weeks with the slow progress on the breakup plan, people familiar with that matter said. They were hearing from investors and customers about similar concerns, they said.

After a meeting Wednesday, the board approached Mr. Culp first and asked if he was willing to take the job; the board formally informed Mr. Flannery over the weekend of the change, the people said. One concern among directors was a feeling that GE's bureaucracy created the slowness, a reason the board went with an outsider.

Activist investor Trian Fund Management, which took a large stake in GE in 2015 and holds a seat on the board, has long admired Danaher for its performance and willingness to spin off businesses.

GE declined to make Messrs. Culp and Flannery available for interviews.

GE was once a symbol of U.S. manufacturing might but has struggled after the financial crisis forced the company to shrink its big lending business and more recently has dealt with weak performance in its industrial units. Earlier this year, GE said it would essentially break itself apart, selling off three major units: health care, transportation and oil and gas.

Although GE was removed in June from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the 126-year-old company remains among the most widely held U.S. stocks.

Mr. Flannery, a 30-year GE veteran, was named to take over the company in June 2017 after longtime leader Jeff Immelt stepped down on Aug. 1 amid pressure from shareholders. Mr. Flannery's ouster on Monday surprised some inside the company, who had anticipated the possibility of leadership changes given the struggles of the power business -- but not a CEO exit.

Mr. Flannery joined GE in 1987 and spent most of his early career in its financial services business, GE Capital. Like many GE executives, he worked around the globe, including a stint running GE's business in India. He took over as CEO of the health-care unit in 2014, which he led until he won the competition to succeed Mr. Immelt last year.

Upon getting the job, Mr. Flannery began a monthslong review of the company, a pace that frustrated some on Wall Street as there were major questions about GE's financial projections and prospects. He provided an update in November 2017 that underwhelmed investors.

Following yet another review and the April board restructuring, Mr. Flannery detailed a new strategy in June that focused on the power and energy businesses.

Some outside the company wanted Mr. Flannery to also lay out a vision for the future. While the new CEO was often reaching out for advice, the differing opinions sometimes made it harder for him to reach a final decision, according to people who worked with him.

Mr. Culp, 55 years old, is the first outsider tapped to run GE, which has a history of grooming its own leaders and letting them run the company for long stretches. Former CEO Jack Welch was chairman and CEO for 20 years, while Mr. Immelt steered GE for 16 years through ups and downs.

Both Mr. Welch and Mr. Immelt weighed in Monday on the CEO change, thanking Mr. Flannery for his contributions and praising Mr. Culp.

Mr. Welch said Mr. Flannery had inherited a company with "a very difficult balance sheet position" but had worked to outline a "new direction."

Mr. Immelt said the recent troubles in the power business could be addressed by the new leadership team. "This is a business that generated strong earnings and cash flow for many years," he said. "It will recover and regain market leadership."

Mr. Culp served as CEO of Danaher from 2001 until early 2015, starting in the job when he was only 37 years old. A devotee of lean manufacturing and deal making, he led the conglomerate through several major acquisitions. In his tenure, total shareholder return was 465%, compared with about 105% for the S&P 500 during the same period.

Though far smaller than GE, Danaher under Mr. Culp was a frequently invoked as a model of what a successful conglomerate might be: a tightly focused portfolio of business units whose overlapping interests were well understood by investors.

He joined as part of a revamp that shrank the 18-person board to 12 members and removed many of the longest-serving directors. The current board includes Trian co-founder Ed Garden and former American Airlines CEO Thomas Horton, who on Monday was named lead independent director.

The new CEO spent his first day in the company's Boston headquarters, calling investors, and he was expected to move quickly to reinforce the June board breakup plan, which he had voted for as a director, the people said. "He feels some ownership of that plan," one person said.

