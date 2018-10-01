GE Up Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2009 -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $12.68, up $1.39, or 12.31%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2018 when it closed at $12.86

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 12, 2009 when it rose 12.72%

-- Earlier Monday, GE ousted Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause the company to miss its profit and cash targets for the year. The company named board member Larry Culp, as its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately

-- Up 12.51% from its 52-week closing low of $11.27 on Sept. 25, 2018

-- Traded as high as $13.07; highest intraday level since Aug. 8, 2018 when it hit $13.19

-- Up 15.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 10, 2009 when it rose as much as 21.32%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:36:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet