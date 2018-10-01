Log in
News Summary

GE Up Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2009 -- Data Talk

10/01/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $12.68, up $1.39, or 12.31%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2018 when it closed at $12.86

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 12, 2009 when it rose 12.72%

-- Earlier Monday, GE ousted Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause the company to miss its profit and cash targets for the year. The company named board member Larry Culp, as its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately

-- Up 12.51% from its 52-week closing low of $11.27 on Sept. 25, 2018

-- Traded as high as $13.07; highest intraday level since Aug. 8, 2018 when it hit $13.19

-- Up 15.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 10, 2009 when it rose as much as 21.32%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:36:36 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26727.92 Delayed Quote.7.04%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 10.41% 12.41 Delayed Quote.-35.30%
NASDAQ 100 0.81% 7688.1368 Delayed Quote.19.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.55% 8088.8178 Delayed Quote.15.70%
S&P 500 0.00% 2913.94 Real-time Quote.8.99%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 470 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 217 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 98 122 M
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.30%100 208
3M COMPANY-10.48%123 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.50%122 798
SIEMENS-5.00%109 939
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.42%47 613
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%46 206
