GE : and Clarke Energy to Supply Turnkey CHP Plant for Municipal Electricity Utility in Michigan

As phased decommissioning of coal plants and additional renewables
integration into the grid have led to increased variability in the Midcontinent
Independent System Operator (MISO)’s wholesale electricity segment,
GE’s Distributed Power business (NYSE: GE) and Clarke
Energy — GE’s authorized Channel Partner of Jenbacher* gas engines
in Michigan — today announced that they will provide a turnkey combined
heat and power (CHP) plant to municipal electricity utility Sebewaing
Light & Water (SL&W). The CHP plant, funded by a public bond,
will augment SL&W’s existing power plant assets with GE’s
high-efficiency, natural gas-fueled Jenbacher gas engines, allowing for
lower electricity costs for residential, commercial and industrial
customers in Sebewaing. Following completion of the project, Clarke
Energy will provide a long-term comprehensive service agreement with
associated availability guarantees.
“Sebewaing is a unique load, and GE’s Distributed Power business and
Clarke Energy were able to customize the application to enhance benefits
for our utility and our customers. The high efficiency of GE’s Jenbacher
gas engines fueled by natural gas will allow us to generate electricity
at a low cost and reduce our risk of wholesale electricity price
volatility,” said Melanie McCoy, superintendent, SL&W. “By
self-generating our electricity, we estimate savings at more than $1.4
million per year. In addition, the plant adds to our capacity, allowing
us to reliably serve more customers when the transmission grid is
constrained or suffers an outage.”
The project includes one each of GE’s Jenbacher J624
and J620
gas engines, providing 4.4 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and
3.3 MWe, respectively, with a total output of 7.7 MWe.
Clarke Energy will also install GE’s Distributed Power’s myPlant*
Asset Performance Management (APM) offering—an original equipment
manufacturer-agnostic, Industrial Internet of Things solution for
reciprocating engines and generators that allows customers to improve
the availability, reliability, operating performance and maintenance
effectiveness of their Jenbacher gas engine fleet.
Clarke Energy will provide a customized prefabricated and modular
enclosure solution for the gensets along with turnkey project
management, installation, integration and commissioning.
From an environmental sustainability perspective, the high electrical
efficiency and total system efficiency when running in CHP mode will
displace an estimated 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per
year, according to calculations utilizing the U.S. EPA eGRID database
that tracks CO2 and other emissions’ intensity on the
electric grid by region and sub-region. The significant reduction in CO2
is achieved by replacing grid electricity, which is predominately
produced from aging coal plants in Michigan, with high-efficiency
natural gas combustion in leading reciprocating internal combustion
engine technology. Further carbon savings are achieved by operating the
equipment in CHP, mode which utilizes waste heat from the gensets to
directly offset natural gas burned in a boiler for industrial process
steam or hot water. The natural gas-generating assets will also offset
several aging diesel-generation assets for SL&W’s standby generation
needs.
“Clarke Energy is committed to providing a high-quality solution
designed to meet SL&W’s needs and to support the installation through
the entire life of the project. Our turnkey design, combined with GE’s
proven CHP technology, will help meet the customer’s load profiles
throughout the year,” said Adam Wray-Summerson, sales director—U.S.,
Clarke Energy. “Using Jenbacher gas engines, this solution delivers
substantial environmental and economic savings, adding to SL&W’s
capabilities. Our prefabricated, modular design concept helps to ensure
best manufacture processes are adhered to with full consideration of
health and safety. The concept helps to minimize on-site ‘hot-works,’
which reduces costs and project delivery risks. Coupled with a long-term
service agreement provided by our experienced local team, this project
will help ensure SL&W customers have reliable stable power for years to
come.”
Heat recovered from the cooling water circuits, lube oil circuit,
intercooler and exhaust gases can provide up to 10.45 million British
thermal units per hour in the form of low-temperature hot water at 224
degrees Fahrenheit. The hot water will be available to SL&W’s leading
industrial customer.
“Helping to address the increased variability of the wholesale
electricity segment in Michigan and the Midwest, distributed natural
gas-fueled power generation plants—like the one we are building for
SL&W—provide flexible solutions to generate electricity at a low cost
and with lower emissions. These types of plants also offer total project
cycle speed in terms of their ability to go from contract signing to
full operation in a year or less,” said Leon Jansen van Vuuren, general
manager, global sales and commercial operations, GE’s Distributed Power
business. “Clarke Energy’s long-term service agreement backed by GE’s
parts supply and our myPlant APM system help ensure excellent
performance and reliability for the duration of the plant’s design life.”
GE’s Jenbacher gas engines have arrived in the U.S. from the company’s
production facility in Jenbach, Austria. Clarke Energy’s prefabricated
enclosure is being manufactured in Wisconsin, where the units will be
mechanically and electrically installed prior to shipment to the site in
the fourth quarter of 2018. The commissioning will then swiftly follow
to ensure the site is operational in the first quarter of 2019.
About Clarke Energy
Clarke Energy, a Kohler Company, is a leader in the engineering design,
installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants.
The company is authorized sales and service provider for GE’s Jenbacher
gas engines in 25 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,100 staff and
has over 6,300 MWe of Jenbacher generation equipment
installed globally.
About GE’s Distributed Power business
GE’s Distributed Power business, which includes the Jenbacher and
Waukesha product lines, is a leading provider of engines, power
equipment and services focused on power generation and gas compression
at or near the point of use. Distributed Power offers a diverse product
portfolio that includes highly efficient, fuel-flexible, industrial gas
engines generating 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries
globally. In addition, the business provides life cycle support for more
than 48,000 gas engines worldwide to help you meet your business
challenges and success metrics—anywhere and anytime. Backed by our
service providers in more than 100 countries, GE‘s global service
network connects with you locally for rapid response to your service
needs. GE’s Distributed Power business is headquartered in Jenbach,
Austria.
About GE Power
GE Power is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions
and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of
generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry
by uniting all the resources and scale of the world’s first Digital
Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries,
and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate
cities, build economies and connect the world. For more information,
visit the company's website at www.ge.com/power.
Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and
on LinkedIn at
GE Power.
About GE
GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s digital industrial company and changes the
industry with connected, responsive and predictive software-controlled
machines and solutions. GE is organized around a global knowledge
sharing system, “GE Store”, which allows all business units to access
the same technologies, markets, structures and intellectual property and
share them with one another. Every invention promotes other innovations
and applications across multiple business units. With people, services,
technology and scale, GE offers customers better results, as we speak
the language of the industry. www.ge.com
*Jenbacher and MyPlant are trademarks of the General Electric Company.
