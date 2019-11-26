Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:34pm EST

By Mark Maurer

General Electric Co.'s decision this week to appoint an outsider as finance chief is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century.

The Boston-based industrial conglomerate is in the middle of a transformation effort. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating GE's accounting practices, alongside the U.S. Justice Department.

"They're finding outsiders to rejuvenate the process for not only changing the operations of the company but also the accountability and verifiability of results," said Nick Heymann, a William Blair & Co. analyst.

GE said Monday that Carolina Dybeck Happe would take over as chief financial officer next year. Ms. Dybeck Happe, currently CFO of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, would join another outsider in GE's C-suite: Chief Executive Larry Culp, who took the top spot in 2018 after years at Danaher Corp.

A new auditor would add credibility to the company's efforts to uphold agreements with regulators, Mr. Heymann said. He speculated that GE could name a new auditor as early as March, after GE reports annual earnings.

Deane Dray, an RBC Capital Markets analyst, also said the appointments of outside executives increase the likelihood that GE would move on from KPMG. "They do want a break from the past," Mr. Dray said, "and what clearer message is there than to make a change to the auditor?"

"If there's ever going to be a time, this is it," he added.

A KPMG spokeswoman said it is good governance for audit committees to review their external auditor relationships. "We welcome the future opportunity to work with all the stakeholders to demonstrate the value KPMG can continue to deliver," the spokeswoman said.

GE's audit committee is preparing to formally invite bids for an independent auditor following completion of its 2019 audit, the company said in an April regulatory filing.

"The ultimate timing for the process and the appointment of an audit firm following the tender will be based on the progress toward completing planned portfolio actions and circumstances at that time," the company said at the time.

The process could result in KPMG remaining the auditor, a GE spokeswoman confirmed.

If not, Big Four competitors PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young could be top contenders, said Peter Bible, the chief risk officer at accounting firm EisnerAmper LLP and a former chief accounting officer at General Motors Co.

Those firms have expertise in auditing large manufacturers and financial services companies. PwC, for example, audits Ford Motor Co. EY audits GM. Representatives for EY and PwC declined to comment.

But GE has conflicts of interest with those firms and another Big Four firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. PwC handles GE's tax work, and EY is a major lobbyist for GE in Washington. Deloitte provides certain nonaudit services for GE. Deloitte didn't respond to a request for comment.

GE said in a regulatory filing last year it planned to adopt new internal procedures to "mitigate the cost and complexity" of ending its nonaudit engagements with any firm it retains as its independent auditor in the future.

The act of switching auditors for a multinational conglomerate after more than a century would be a massive undertaking.

The new firm would need to firmly grasp how the previous auditor tested the company's accounting systems and processes, and how they assessed management's judgment, Mr. Bible said.

The auditor would also need to acquire a deep understanding of the company's application of tax laws in international markets -- and the employees' accounting methods there, he said. The bigger and more expansive the company, the more complex and time-consuming the process becomes.

Shadowing the outgoing firm during the final audit would be key: "If they go cold turkey," Mr. Bible said, "that'll be very difficult on the company's internal people."

Write to Mark Maurer at mark.maurer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 0.67% 9378 Delayed Quote.28.87%
DANAHER CORPORATION 0.72% 145.98 Delayed Quote.38.98%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.11% 9.01 Delayed Quote.16.21%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.99% 11.35 Delayed Quote.52.58%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.28% 35.91 Delayed Quote.7.06%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.31% 5.7588 Delayed Quote.8.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:34pGE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor
DJ
04:18pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:03pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Expands Intelligent Health Ecosystem with Launc..
PU
09:06aGE HEALTHCARE : Expands Intelligent Health Ecosystem with Launch of Edison Devel..
BU
02:48aGE Chooses Outsider as Its CFO -- WSJ
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Industrials Up On Chinese Intellectual-Property Proposal - Industrials Roundu..
DJ
11/25GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Hires Maersk CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe as New CFO--2nd Upd..
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Swedish Executive Brings Global Experience, Outsider's Perspective to GE Fina..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 10 073 M
Net income 2019 1 132 M
Debt 2019 45 965 M
Yield 2019 0,36%
P/E ratio 2019 45,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,19  $
Last Close Price 11,58  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.58%101 134
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.33.60%126 122
SIEMENS AG19.55%101 165
3M COMPANY-10.65%97 897
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.37.00%56 304
HITACHI, LTD.47.43%36 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group