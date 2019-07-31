Log in
GE's CFO Recruitment Plan : Call 'New Friends and Old' --2nd Update

07/31/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp wants a new finance chief, and he intends to play a bigger-than-customary role in the selection process as he approaches his sophomore year at the helm of the industrial conglomerate.

Mr. Culp said Wednesday he plans to speak with "new friends and old" in vetting candidates to replace departing Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the CEO and CFO in the company's transformation.

"The CFO has emerged as a true strategic partner to the CEO," said Jack McCullough, president of the CFO Leadership Council, a professional organization for finance chiefs. "It is the most important relationship within a company, and this is especially true in one going through a transition like GE is."

Mr. Culp said he "made the call" that now is the time for a change in the CFO position. Ms. Miller, who was appointed to the top finance role in October 2017, will remain in her post to assist with the transition, GE said. She joined GE in 2008 and served in various finance roles, including controller and chief accounting officer, before her appointment to the CFO job.

Executive search processes are often conducted by external recruitment firms on behalf of a company's management and the board, and rarely involve the chief executive publicly taking a lead role.

And while GE is expected to conduct a search through a recruitment firm, Mr. Culp's close involvement and comments didn't surprise people familiar with his management.

"This is Larry's style," said Joshua Aguilar, an equity analyst at Morningstar Inc., adding that the executive has a reputation for hands-on leadership.

The decision to search for a new CFO comes about 10 months into the tenure of Mr. Culp. He succeeded John Flannery, who was forced out of the CEO role after the industrial giant said it would miss its financial targets.

Ms. Miller was brought in by Mr. Flannery, and it was a matter of time before she would be replaced as part of the leadership transition under Mr. Culp, analysts said. "Jamie was part of the legacy team," said Scott Davis, chief executive at Melius Research LLC.

She helped Mr. Culp understand the complexities of GE's finances, said Nicholas Heymann, co-head of the global industrial infrastructure unit at William Blair & Co.

"He really needed somebody who was intimately familiar with GE's accounting," Mr. Heymann said. "Jamie knew a lot about where the hot spots were after the meltdown."

GE's stock price suffered a substantial decline under Mr. Flannery as the company slashed its dividend, booked a $22 billion goodwill impairment charge and disclosed a shortfall in reserves in a legacy insurance business.

The fact that GE announced Ms. Miller's departure without an obvious successor indicates that the decision to change CFOs was a recent one, said Mark Freebairn, partner at Odgers Berndtson, an executive research firm. "It is often the case that the CEO has no obvious successor for the role because the issue has probably developed quite quickly," he said.

GE said the decision was driven by Mr. Culp's plan to continue resetting his leadership and wasn't based on any disagreement or accounting or financial matter.

New CEOs usually bring in their own finance chiefs, especially when facing a turnaround or significant strategic shift, recruiters said. The relationship between CEO and CFO, in particular, is critical to success.

Ms. Miller's successor would be tasked with regaining credibility among investors, deleveraging the company, and helping transform the portfolio through divestitures and spinoffs, Mr. Heymann said. The new CFO also would be involved in resolving ongoing investigations into the company's accounting practices that U.S. regulators -- including the Securities and Exchange Commission -- are working on.

Those challenges might complicate the recruiting effort, analysts said. "GE has a reputation for aggressive accounting in the market," said John Inch, an analyst at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors. "A new CFO will have to be comfortable with that."

But the allure of a top executive position at a high-profile company, not to mention the prospect of a handsome pay package -- Ms. Miller's total compensation was $7.4 million in 2018, according to regulatory filings -- could yield enough solid candidates for GE, analysts said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at nina.trentmann@wsj.com

