General Electric : 2020 Q1 Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GE 2020 first quarter performance Financial results, company highlights & COVID-19 update April 29, 2020 CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and the appendix of this presentation, as applicable. Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company including GE Capital on an equity basis as "GE". "GE (ex-GE Capital)" and /or "Industrial" refer to GE excluding GE Capital. GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. COVID-19 immediate priorities 1 Protecting safety of employees & communities first Constant communications with governments & health organizations on rigorous policies & practices

COVID-19 task force implemented safety protocols & medical response plans to protect employees in the field, in GE factories, & across the company

task force implemented safety protocols & medical response plans to protect employees in the field, in GE factories, & across the company New GE Employee Relief Fund contributing financial assistance to employees; GE Foundation supporting our communities 2 Serving customers in critical time of need Global Healthcare business helping clinicians & health systems diagnose, treat & manage COVID-19 Increasing equipment output e.g. Respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, Anesthesia, & Point of Care U/S; 2x ventilator production, 2x again by June Digital/AI solutions helping automate tasks & elevate decisions so clinicians & systems can spend more time on life-saving work

Implemented business continuity plans to deliver mission-critical equipment across all our businesses 3 Preserving GE's strength Liquidity is sound; ~$20B net proceeds from BioPharma sale … focused on solidifying GE's balance sheet

Operating model: embrace reality, redefine winning & execute our plan Further optimizing cost structure … targeting $2B+ cost actions & $3B+ cash actions Increasing operational intensity, driving lean culture & innovating to serve new customer needs Managing the unexpected, controlling what we can ... redefining winning to emerge stronger 2 Overview 1Q'20 snapshot Organic orders (3)% Backlog $401B GE Industrial organic revenue* (5)% Adjusted GE Industrial organic (450) bps profit margin* GAAP Continuing EPS $0.72 Adjusted EPS* $0.05 GE Industrial $(2.2)B free cash flow* Most affected Least affected COVID-19 impacts by business to date Aviation & GECAS Airlines conserving cash … future travel habits uncertain

Expecting longer-termCOVID-19 impact Healthcare Support clinicians on the frontlines … deferred procedures at PDx, HCS

Expecting faster rebound Power Outage timing delays; field service mobility restrictions

Monitoring new unit orders & services Renewable Energy Supply chain constrained

Project site execution COVID-19 impacting all businesses with Aviation hardest hit * Non-GAAP Financial Measure 3 Earnings performance ($ in billions - except EPS) 1Q'20 y/y y/y (org.) Orders $19.5 (5)% (3)% Backlog 401.1 14% Revenues 20.5 (8)% - GE Industrial 18.8 (7)% (5)%* Adj. GE Industrial profit*-a) 1.1 (46)% (47)% Adj. GE Industrial profit margin*-a) 5.8% (410)bps (450)bps GAAP Continuing EPS 0.72 F Adjusted EPS* 0.05 (62)% Adjusted EPS* walk 1Q'20 GAAP Continuing EPS $0.72 Less: Gains/MTM primarily for BP/BKR 0.75 Less: Restructuring & other (0.02) Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits (0.06) Adjusted EPS* $0.05 1Q'20 earnings performance challenged primarily by deteriorating macro environment driven by COVID-19 * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other 4 Industrial free cash flow ($ in billions) 1Q'20 y/y Net earnings (loss)-a) $6.4 $5.6 Depreciation & amort. 0.8 (0.1) Working capital (2.6) (1.1) Contract assets (0.0) 0.7 Other CFOA-b) (6.2) (6.1) Gross CAPEX-c) (0.6) 0.1 GE Industrial FCF* $(2.2) $(1.0) Commentary Net earnings includes impact of BP gain & BKR MTM of $6.4B after-tax

after-tax Working capital significantly negative driven by Aviation & PTC cycle in Renewable Energy: Receivables inflow: primarily on lower quarterly volume Payables outflow: lower volume in Aviation & higher disbursements for prior-year material buys in Renewable Energy Inventory outflow: Onshore Wind volume ramp & shop output declines in Aviation Progress collections: outflow greater than new progress inflows primarily in Power & Renewable Energy FCF decline driven by Aviation due to a significant reduction in aftermarket demand & aircraft utilization * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss), (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, (earnings) loss from GE Capital continuing operations5 (b - Aggregates the following: Gains (losses) on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions (c - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software Liquidity & deleveraging update ($ in billions) GE Industrial cash balance walk Beginning balance 4Q'19 $17.6 GE Industrial FCF* (2.2) Proceeds from BP disposition 20.3 Reduction in CP & other borrowings (1.5) All other (0.4) Ending balance 1Q'20 $33.8 GE Capital cash 1Q'20-a) $13.5 Total $47.3 Recent actions Refinanced back-up credit facility … new $15B facility expires in

April 2023

back-up credit facility … new $15B facility expires in April 2023 Improved liquidity profile with recent debt issuance & tenders …

GE Industrial liability management actions will be leverage neutral

GE Industrial liability management actions will be leverage neutral Reduced debt: Industrial : repaid $7B of debt, ($1.1B commercial paper in

1Q'20 & $6B intercompany loan in April) GE Capital : repaid $10B of debt ($4.7B of 1Q'20 debt & $5.4B tender in April)

Remain committed to financial policy & deleveraging targets Closed BP … continue to maintain strong focus on liquidity & achieving leverage targets over time * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash 6 1Q'20 Industrial segments results ($ in billions) Aviation Healthcare Power Renewable Energy y/y y/y y/y y/y $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* $ / % y/y (org.)* Orders $7.4 (14)% (13)% $5.3 7% 9% $4.1 12% 14% $3.1 (13)% (11)% Revenue $6.9 (13)% (11)% $4.7 1% 2% $4.0 (13)% (12)% $3.2 26% 28% Segment $1.0 (39)% (39)% $0.9 15% 10% $(0.1) U U $(0.3) (61)% (66)% profit Segment 14.6% (630)bps (650)bps 19.0% 230bps 140bps (3.2)% (560)bps (570)bps (9.5)% (210)bps (210)bps margin Pressure across businesses with Aviation hit hardest ... Healthcare performed well * Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.) 7 1Q'20 GE Capital & Corporate results ($ in billions) GE Capital $ sequential Adjusted continuing $(0.1) U earnings*-a) GE Capital cash-b) $13.5 $(5.3) Assets $100.7 $(1.3) (ex-liquidity)* Adj. continuing earnings* $(0.1)B due to lower gains, higher marks & impairments, & lower earnings from a smaller asset base

Discontinued operations impact … ~$(0.1)B market rate impact on

Polish mortgage book

Polish mortgage book Strong focus on liquidity & risk management … completed $5.4B tender in April to accelerate debt reduction Corporate $ y/y Functions & Operations $(0.3) 25% Eliminations $(0.1) U EH&S-c) and other items $(0.0) U Adjusted Corporate costs* $(0.4) (8)% Adjusted Corporate costs* higher in 1Q driven by intercompany profit eliminations & EH&S remedial costs

Continued improvement in functional cost & Digital

Taking additional actions to further reduce cost GE Capital challenged by rates & end markets ... continuing to streamline Corporate * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes BP related tax benefit in 1Q'20 and U.S. tax reform adjustment in 1Q'198 (b - Excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash (c - Environmental, Health & Safety Aviation: what we're seeing & doing today Current trending-a) Commercial services Commercial engines Military Systems & other • Shop visits down roughly (60)% y/y • Install engines down roughly (45)% y/y • Demand remains strong • Influenced by • CSA billings down roughly (50)% y/y • Spare engines down roughly (60)% y/y • Utilizing excess capacity commercial end market Dynamics China: supply chain operations back, fleet utilization recovering … down ~75% at trough to down ~50%

supply chain operations back, fleet utilization recovering … down ~75% at trough to down ~50% $1.0B+ cost & $2.0B+ cash actions: reduction in force, furloughs, discretionary spend, working capital & capex

reduction in force, furloughs, discretionary spend, working capital & capex Supply chain: managing COVID-19 disruptions, adjusting commercial capacity & rebalancing to support military

managing COVID-19 disruptions, adjusting commercial capacity & rebalancing to support military Partners: proactive coordination with carriers, lessors, air framers and MRO partners

proactive coordination with carriers, lessors, air framers and MRO partners Tracking drivers: 1) travel restrictions, 2) carrier behavior, 3) passenger behavior, 4) disease countermeasures, 5) freight demand Unprecedented decline in 2020 … likely slow recovery, taking action to navigate through industry volatility (a - 2Q trending as of April 9 Aviation: Commercial Services End market dynamics-a) 125 100 GE/CFM departures (76)% compared to weekly baseline 75 50 Departures (GE/CFM engines) 25 Domestic Departures, Global Industry International Departures, Global Industry 0 First quarter Beginning of April ~63% of GE/CFM fleet parked -b) … operators cutting capacity

parked … operators cutting capacity Gov't airline support in key domestic markets (China, US)

Freight departures up ~12% vs. baseline Shop visits-c) ~ 5,100 ~ 5,400 ~ 1,100 down y/y 2018 2019 1Q'20 2Q'20F Headwinds: spare part sales, lower CSA billings / margins Installed base by age cohorts 30K Narrowbody Widebody Regional 25K ~24K 0-10 10-20 20+ 20K ~15K 15K ~11K 10K ~8K ~7K ~6K 5K 0K GE/CFM Other GE/CFM Other GE/CFM Other Avg. fleet age ~10 ~14 ~11 ~11 ~12 ~23 Largest & youngest IB; ~62% of GE/CFM fleet ≤ one shop visit

GE/CFM <10 yr. narrowbody IB, > rest of industry … first to recover Tough 1Q & expecting additional pressure in 2Q … well positioned upon recovery (a - Normalized rolling 7-day avg departures vs. baseline departures (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27) 10 (b - as of April 19th (c - World wide shop visits ex. LEAP CFM is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Safran Aircraft Engines; LEAP is a trademark of CFM International Aviation: Commercial Engines Dynamics & response Commercial engine new entrants Airframers producing at lower rate: 2 nd qtr to date we see installs down roughly (45)% y/y & spares down roughly (60)% y/y

qtr to date we see installs down roughly (45)% y/y & spares down roughly (60)% y/y Delivery deferral during demand downturn

Right sizing GE capacity for near term production, actively managing supply base

Strong airframer relationships … attractive value-prop with multi-year backlog Commercial engine deliveries 2,825 2,863 472 down y/y 2018 2019 1Q'20 2Q'20F LEAP Sole source On MAX and C919 59% win rate On A320neo 18,500+ orders & commitments -a)

orders & commitments 6% higher utilization -b) A320neo 737MAX C919 GEnx 65% win rate On 787 2,500+ orders & commitments -a)

orders & commitments 13% better utilization -b) 787 747-8 GE9X Sole source On 777X 700+ orders & commitments -a)

orders & commitments 5% better fuel efficiency vs. any engine in class 777X Pressured near-term demand profile … strong win rates and multi-year backlog (a - Cirium database plus spares 11 (b - 6 month rolling average per UBS as of mid-April '19 CFM is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Safran Aircraft Engines; LEAP is a trademark of CFM International Healthcare: what we're seeing & doing today Current trending-a) Healthcare Systems (HCS) Imaging Ultrasound Life Care Solutions Enterprise Software & Solutions COVID-19 products -b) : demand up 1.5 - 2x representing more than 1/2 of HCS equipment orders

: demand up 1.5 - 2x representing more than 1/2 of HCS equipment orders Other diagnostic products & services : lower demand & deferrals; several products down as much as 50% Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) Impacted by procedure deferrals, down as much as 50% Dynamics China: facilities back to '19 baseline operating levels; service teams delivering 24/7

facilities back to '19 baseline operating levels; service teams delivering 24/7 Cost & cash actions: headcount/fixed cost, discretionary spend, marketing spend, R&D prioritization, capex deferrals, working capital

headcount/fixed cost, discretionary spend, marketing spend, R&D prioritization, capex deferrals, working capital Supply chain: rebalancing for products with surge demand … rapidly ramping output of COVID-19products -b)

rebalancing for products with surge demand … rapidly ramping output of COVID-19products Tracking: 1) admission/occupancy rates, 2) non-COVID procedures, 3) hospital capex, 4) government spending, 5) tests/treatment/vaccines Mixed impact in HCS & pressure in PDx … well-positioned to win in precision health over the long-term (a - 2Q trending as of April 12 (b - Respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, Anesthesia, and Point of Care Ultrasound Power: what we're seeing & doing today Current trending-a) Gas Power Equipment Orders profile weaker with IPP pressures & low oil prices

See path to ship 45-50 HDGTs in '20 Gas Power Services GE GT utilization up MSD in US, world down LDD; ~20% outages shifting 1H to 2H

Upgrades pressured primarily from oil prices Power Portfolio Primarily impacted in Steam; Wuhan running

Seeing ~30% of outages shift out of 1H to 2H, ~10 - 15% pushing to '21 Dynamics China: impact focused on Wuhan site & suppliers ... global market: project & upgrade investments delayed due to budgetary constraints & economic uncertainty

impact focused on Wuhan site & suppliers ... global market: project & upgrade investments delayed due to budgetary constraints & economic uncertainty Cost & cash actions: accelerating restructuring of headcount & contractors; reducing indirect spend, field services, supply chain, & capex

accelerating restructuring of headcount & contractors; reducing indirect spend, field services, supply chain, & capex Supply chain: operating at ~80% capacity … enhanced EH&S protocols, monitoring supplier risks

operating at ~80% capacity … enhanced EH&S protocols, monitoring supplier risks Tracking: 1) timing of HDGT new order closure, 2) services outages & volume, 3) Gas Power fleet utilization, 4) impact on key suppliers, 5) project execution Accelerating cost out countermeasures to offset forecasted demand changes (a - 2Q trending as of April 13 Renewable Energy: what we're seeing & doing today Current trending-a) Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Grid & Hydro • LM supply chain site disruption: 2 sites closed • Haliade-X … certification on track; • 15 factories full utilization; 10 factories (India, NAM); 3 at 50% capacity monitoring financial closure of '20 deals < 80%; 8 factories <50% • Monitoring comm'l timing delays: permits, financing • EDF 6MW: on track for project fulfillment • Impacted by book-to-bill order timing Dynamics China: facilities operating at pre COVID-19 levels, Wuhan up & running after ~6 weeks shutdown; critical suppliers also operating normally

facilities operating at pre COVID-19 levels, Wuhan up & running after ~6 weeks shutdown; critical suppliers also operating normally Cost & cash actions: headcount/cost reductions, capital allocation prioritization (R&D/capex), working capital actions

headcount/cost reductions, capital allocation prioritization (R&D/capex), working capital actions Supply chain: safely re-opening plants, optimizing workforce planning, balancing plant load levels, material deflation renegotiations

safely re-opening plants, optimizing workforce planning, balancing plant load levels, material deflation renegotiations Tracking: 1) Onshore Wind '20 - 21 demand & potential permit/site delays, 2) Offshore Wind deal closure timing, 3) Grid/Hydro project site delays & Grid backlog, 4) EPC/suppliers stability Limited impact to-date, but monitoring … intensifying cost-out actions as turnaround continues (a - 2Q trending as of April 14 Capital: what we're seeing & doing today Current trending-a) GECAS Insurance Working Capital Solutions EFS Industry-wide request for government financial assistance;

request for government financial assistance; 75% → 80% seeking short-term deferrals Market & rate volatility impacting current value of investment portfolio & reinvestment yields Reduced investor appetite for aviation receivables Limited impact to date … continuing to support Industrials Dynamics GECAS: better positioned today versus prior downturns in asset quality, customer concentration, geographic diversity o Managing deferrals & preparing for lease restructurings, repossessions, & redeployments

o Expecting large number of customers to receive government support o 737 MAX orderbook rebalancing agreed with Boeing

Expecting large number of customers to receive government support 737 MAX orderbook rebalancing agreed with Boeing Insurance: deploying capital to capture market dislocation investment opportunities; monitoring rates

deploying capital to capture market dislocation investment opportunities; monitoring rates Cost/cash actions : identified & implementing incremental actions across all businesses Negative marks & impairments in 1Q at Insurance & GECAS … seasoned teams working with customers to navigate crisis (a - 2Q trending as of April 15 Wrap-up Priorities are clear COVID-19 response … protecting safety of employees & communities, serving customers, preserving GE's strength

… protecting safety of employees & communities, serving customers, preserving GE's strength Strategic priorities remain intact … building on progress solidifying our financial position, strengthening our businesses, driving long-term profitable growth Facing into near-term reality, while managing GE for the long term Humility, transparency, focus … team is rising to the challenge

… team is rising to the challenge Mitigating financial impact … while maximizing flexibility and maintaining strong liquidity

… while maximizing flexibility and maintaining strong liquidity Installed base & services mix + team, technology, global reach & capabilities … bedrock of strengths Accelerating our multi-year transformation … confident we will emerge stronger on the other side 16 Q&A Appendix Earnings performance ex-BioPharma

ex-BioPharma Improved liquidity profile

GECAS supplemental information

GE Capital assets excluding liquidity Earnings performance ex-BioPharma ($ in billions) 1Q'20 y/y y/y (org.) Orders $18.3 (7)% (4)% Backlog 401.1 14% Revenues* 19.7 (8)% - GE Industrial* 18.0 (8)% (6)% Adj. GE Industrial profit*-a) 0.7 (58)% (59)% Adj. GE Industrial profit margin*-a) 4.0% (470)bps (510)bps Industrial FCF* (2.5) (1.0) * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, goodwill impairment 19 Improved liquidity profile ($ in billions) GE Industrial Improved GE Industrial liquidity profile with recent $6B debt issuance & $4.2B '20 - '24 debt tenders

Liability management actions will be leverage neutral $17.3B debt maturities outstanding as of April 23, 2020-a) $2.0 New issuance-b) $1.0 1.9 $2.2 $1.6 $1.3 0.9 $1.0 Existing $0.4 $0.3 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Completed $0.4 $3.1 $0.5 $0.3 tender GE Capital Executed $5.4B of 2020 maturities to accelerate debt reduction $56.6B debt maturities outstanding as of April 23, 2020-a) $6.4 $5.5 $5.1 $4.0 Existing $2.3 $1.8 $0.8 $0.4 $0.4 $1.0 $1.1 Completed 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 tender $5.4 YTD $5.0-c) maturities Prudent actions to enhance and extend liquidity (a - as of 4/23, includes only publicly traded debt (b - total $6B includes additional $1.5B maturing in 2040 and $2.25B in 205020 (c - 1Q'20 maturities $4.7B; 4/15 maturity $0.3B GECAS supplemental information ($ in billions) Loans and leases Collateral type 1Q'20 4Q'19 1Q'19 Narrow-body aircraft $14.3 $14.0 $16.8 Wide-body aircraft 6.4 6.8 8.0 Cargo 1.3 1.4 1.5 Regional jets 1.6 1.7 2.2 Helicopters 5.0 5.0 4.9 Engines 3.6 3.4 3.0 Total by collateral type-a) $32.2 $32.2 $36.5 Airline region U.S. $7.2 $6.8 $7.2 Europe 6.1 6.1 6.9 Pacific Basin 6.3 6.5 8.3 Americas 2.9 3.0 3.0 Other 4.7 4.8 6.1 Total by airline region-b) $27.2 $27.2 $31.5 Aircraft vintage profile 0 - 5 years $11.4 $11.4 $11.4 6 - 10 years 3.2 3.3 4.1 11 - 15 years 4.9 5.0 5.5 15+ years 3.8 3.8 3.8 Total by aircraft vintage profile-c) $23.3 $23.5 $24.8 (a - Includes loans and financing leases of $2.6 billion, $2.8 billion and $6.6 billion (less non-aircraft loans and financing leases of $0.0 billion, $0.0 billion and $0.1 billion) and ELTO of $29.6 billion, $29.4 billion and $29.9 billion at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively, related to commercial aircraft at GECAS21 (b - Excludes helicopters (c - Includes aircraft owned by GECAS and leased to others; excludes engines, loans and helicopters GE Capital assets excluding liquidity ($ in billions) Segment assets 1Q'20 4Q'19 y/y GECAS $37.3 $ 38.0 (2)% EFS 1.8 1.8 (1)% WCS-a) 7.8 9.0 (14)% Insurance 46.8 46.3 1% Other continuing-a) 17.5 22.5 (22)% Total segment assets $111.1 $117.5 (5)% Plus: assets of discontinued (10)% operations 3.5 3.9 Less: discontinued operations (31)% cash 0.4 0.6 Less: GE Capital cash 13.5 18.8 (28)% Assets ex-liquidity* $100.7 $102.0 (1)% * Non-GAAP Financial Measure (a - In the first quarter of 2020, the remaining Industrial Finance assets of $0.3 billion were transferred to Other continuing operations. 22 Non-GAAP reconciliations Healthcare Systems organic revenues

Life Science organic revenues

Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues

Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues

Gas Power fixed costs

