General Electric : 2020 Q1 Presentation

Financial results, company highlights & COVID-19 update
April 29, 2020
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and the appendix of this presentation, as applicable.
Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company including GE Capital on an equity basis as "GE". "GE (ex-GE Capital)" and /or "Industrial" refer to GE excluding GE Capital.
GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
COVID-19 immediate priorities
1 Protecting safety of employees & communities first
Constant communications with governments & health organizations on rigorous policies & practices
COVID-19task force implemented safety protocols & medical response plans to protect employees in the field, in GE factories, & across the company
New GE Employee Relief Fund contributing financial assistance to employees; GE Foundation supporting our communities
2 Serving customers in critical time of need
Global Healthcare business helping clinicians & health systems diagnose, treat & manage COVID-19
Increasing equipment output e.g. Respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, Anesthesia, & Point of Care U/S; 2x ventilator production, 2x again by June
Digital/AI solutions helping automate tasks & elevate decisions so clinicians & systems can spend more time on life-saving work
Implemented business continuity plans to deliver mission-critical equipment across all our businesses
3 Preserving GE's strength
Liquidity is sound; ~$20B net proceeds from BioPharma sale … focused on solidifying GE's balance sheet
Operating model: embrace reality, redefine winning & execute our plan
Progress collections: outflow greater than new progress inflows primarily in Power & Renewable Energy
FCF decline driven by Aviation due to a significant reduction in aftermarket demand & aircraft utilization
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss), (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, (earnings) loss from GE Capital continuing operations5
(b - Aggregates the following: Gains (losses) on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions (c - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software
Liquidity & deleveraging update
($ in billions)
GE Industrial cash balance walk
Beginning balance 4Q'19
$17.6
GE Industrial FCF*
(2.2)
Proceeds from BP disposition
20.3
Reduction in CP & other borrowings
(1.5)
All other
(0.4)
Ending balance 1Q'20
$33.8
GE Capital cash 1Q'20-a)
$13.5
Total
$47.3
Recent actions
Refinanced back-up credit facility … new $15B facility expires in
April 2023
Improved liquidity profile with recent debt issuance & tenders …
GE Industrial liability management actions will be leverage neutral
Reduced debt:
Industrial: repaid $7B of debt, ($1.1B commercial paper in
1Q'20 & $6B intercompany loan in April)
GE Capital: repaid $10B of debt ($4.7B of 1Q'20 debt & $5.4B tender in April)
Remain committed to financial policy & deleveraging targets
Closed BP … continue to maintain strong focus on liquidity & achieving leverage targets over time
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash
6
1Q'20 Industrial segments results
($ in billions)
Aviation
Healthcare
Power
Renewable Energy
y/y
y/y
y/y
y/y
$ / %
y/y
(org.)*
$ / %
y/y
(org.)*
$ / %
y/y
(org.)*
$ / %
y/y
(org.)*
Orders
$7.4
(14)%
(13)%
$5.3
7%
9%
$4.1
12%
14%
$3.1
(13)%
(11)%
Revenue
$6.9
(13)%
(11)%
$4.7
1%
2%
$4.0
(13)%
(12)%
$3.2
26%
28%
Segment
$1.0
(39)%
(39)%
$0.9
15%
10%
$(0.1)
U
U
$(0.3)
(61)%
(66)%
profit
Segment
14.6%
(630)bps
(650)bps
19.0%
230bps
140bps
(3.2)%
(560)bps
(570)bps
(9.5)%
(210)bps
(210)bps
margin
Pressure across businesses with Aviation hit hardest ... Healthcare performed well
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.)
7
1Q'20 GE Capital & Corporate results
($ in billions)
GE Capital
$
sequential
Adjusted continuing
$(0.1)
U
earnings*-a)
GE Capital cash-b)
$13.5
$(5.3)
Assets
$100.7
$(1.3)
(ex-liquidity)*
Adj. continuing earnings* $(0.1)B due to lower gains, higher marks & impairments, & lower earnings from a smaller asset base
Discontinued operations impact … ~$(0.1)B market rate impact on
Polish mortgage book
Strong focus on liquidity & risk management … completed $5.4B tender in April to accelerate debt reduction
Corporate
$
y/y
Functions & Operations
$(0.3)
25%
Eliminations
$(0.1)
U
EH&S-c) and other items
$(0.0)
U
Adjusted Corporate costs*
$(0.4)
(8)%
Adjusted Corporate costs* higher in 1Q driven by intercompany profit eliminations & EH&S remedial costs
Continued improvement in functional cost & Digital
Taking additional actions to further reduce cost
GE Capital challenged by rates & end markets ... continuing to streamline Corporate
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - Excludes BP related tax benefit in 1Q'20 and U.S. tax reform adjustment in 1Q'198 (b - Excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash
(c - Environmental, Health & Safety
Aviation: what we're seeing & doing today
Current trending-a)
Commercial services
Commercial engines
Military
Systems & other
•
Shop visits down roughly (60)% y/y
•
Install engines down roughly (45)% y/y
•
Demand remains strong
• Influenced by
•
CSA billings down roughly (50)% y/y
•
Spare engines down roughly (60)% y/y
•
Utilizing excess capacity
commercial end market
Dynamics
China: supply chain operations back, fleet utilization recovering … down ~75% at trough to down ~50%
$1.0B+ cost & $2.0B+ cash actions: reduction in force, furloughs, discretionary spend, working capital & capex
Supply chain: managing COVID-19 disruptions, adjusting commercial capacity & rebalancing to support military
Partners: proactive coordination with carriers, lessors, air framers and MRO partners
Limited impact to-date, but monitoring … intensifying cost-out actions as turnaround continues
(a - 2Q trending as of April
14
Capital: what we're seeing & doing today
Current trending-a)
GECAS
Insurance
Working Capital Solutions
EFS
Industry-widerequest for government financial assistance;
75%→ 80% seeking short-term deferrals
Market & rate volatility impacting current value of investment portfolio & reinvestment yields
Reduced investor appetite for aviation receivables
Limited impact to date … continuing to support Industrials
Dynamics
GECAS: better positioned today versus prior downturns in asset quality, customer concentration, geographic diversityoManaging deferrals & preparing for lease restructurings, repossessions, & redeployments o Expecting large number of customers to receive government support o 737 MAX orderbook rebalancing agreed with Boeing
Insurance: deploying capital to capture market dislocation investment opportunities; monitoring rates
Cost/cash actions: identified & implementing incremental actions across all businesses
Negative marks & impairments in 1Q at Insurance & GECAS … seasoned teams working with customers to navigate crisis
Executed $5.4B of 2020 maturities to accelerate debt reduction
$56.6B debt maturities outstanding as
of April 23, 2020-a)
$6.4
$5.5
$5.1
$4.0
Existing
$2.3
$1.8
$0.8
$0.4
$0.4
$1.0
$1.1
Completed
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
tender
$5.4
YTD
$5.0-c)
maturities
Prudent actions to enhance and extend liquidity
(a - as of 4/23, includes only publicly traded debt
(b - total $6B includes additional $1.5B maturing in 2040 and $2.25B in 205020 (c - 1Q'20 maturities $4.7B; 4/15 maturity $0.3B
GECAS supplemental information
($ in billions)
Loans and leases
Collateral type
1Q'20
4Q'19
1Q'19
Narrow-body aircraft
$14.3
$14.0
$16.8
Wide-body aircraft
6.4
6.8
8.0
Cargo
1.3
1.4
1.5
Regional jets
1.6
1.7
2.2
Helicopters
5.0
5.0
4.9
Engines
3.6
3.4
3.0
Total by collateral type-a)
$32.2
$32.2
$36.5
Airline region
U.S.
$7.2
$6.8
$7.2
Europe
6.1
6.1
6.9
Pacific Basin
6.3
6.5
8.3
Americas
2.9
3.0
3.0
Other
4.7
4.8
6.1
Total by airline region-b)
$27.2
$27.2
$31.5
Aircraft vintage profile
0 - 5 years
$11.4
$11.4
$11.4
6 - 10 years
3.2
3.3
4.1
11 - 15 years
4.9
5.0
5.5
15+ years
3.8
3.8
3.8
Total by aircraft vintage profile-c)
$23.3
$23.5
$24.8
(a - Includes loans and financing leases of $2.6 billion, $2.8 billion and $6.6 billion (less non-aircraft loans and financing leases of $0.0 billion, $0.0 billion and $0.1 billion) and ELTO of
$29.6 billion, $29.4 billion and $29.9 billion at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively, related to commercial aircraft at GECAS21 (b - Excludes helicopters
(c - Includes aircraft owned by GECAS and leased to others; excludes engines, loans and helicopters
GE Capital assets excluding liquidity
($ in billions)
Segment assets
1Q'20
4Q'19
y/y
GECAS
$37.3
$ 38.0
(2)%
EFS
1.8
1.8
(1)%
WCS-a)
7.8
9.0
(14)%
Insurance
46.8
46.3
1%
Other continuing-a)
17.5
22.5
(22)%
Total segment assets
$111.1
$117.5
(5)%
Plus: assets of discontinued
(10)%
operations
3.5
3.9
Less: discontinued operations
(31)%
cash
0.4
0.6
Less: GE Capital cash
13.5
18.8
(28)%
Assets ex-liquidity*
$100.7
$102.0
(1)%
* Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(a - In the first quarter of 2020, the remaining Industrial Finance assets of $0.3 billion were transferred to Other continuing operations.
22
Non-GAAP reconciliations
Healthcare Systems organic revenues
Life Science organic revenues
Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues
Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues
Gas Power fixed costs
Aviation equipment & service organic revenues
Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma
GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma
Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma
Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma
GE Industrial free cash flow (FCF) and GE Industrial excluding BioPharma FCF
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare Systems organic revenues
HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Healthcare Systems revenues (GAAP)
$
3,430
$
3,412
1%
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
-
Less: foreign currency effect
(36)
-
Healthcare Systems organic revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
3,466
$
3,412
2%
HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Healthcare Systems equipment revenues (GAAP)
$
1,938
$
1,954
(1%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
-
Less: foreign currency effect
(23)
-
Healthcare Systems organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,961
$
1,954
0%
HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC SERVICES REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Healthcare Systems services revenues (GAAP)
$
1,491
$
1,458
2%
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
-
Less: foreign currency effect
(13)
-
Healthcare Systems organic services revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,504
$
1,458
3%
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
24
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Life Science organic revenues
LIFE SCIENCE ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Life Science revenues (GAAP)
$
1,280
$
1,250
2%
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
(4)
-
Less: business dispositions
-
3
Less: foreign currency effect
(16)
-
Life Science organic revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,300
$
1,247
4%
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
25
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues
GAS POWER ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Gas Power revenues (GAAP)
$
2,859
$
3,263
(12%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
2
Less: foreign currency effect
(16)
-
Gas Power organic revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
2,875
$
3,261
(12%)
POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Power Portfolio revenues (GAAP)
$
1,165
$
1,354
(14%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
16
-
Less: business dispositions
15
32
Less: foreign currency effect
(30)
-
Power Portfolio organic revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,165
$
1,322
(12%)
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
26
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues
GAS POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Gas Power equipment revenues (GAAP)
$
1,095
$
1,068
3%
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
2
Less: foreign currency effect
(12)
-
Gas Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,107
$
1,066
4%
GAS POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Gas Power service revenues (GAAP)
$
1,764
$
2,194
(20%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
-
-
Less: foreign currency effect
(4)
-
Gas Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
1,768
$
2,194
(19%)
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
27
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power fixed costs
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Gas Power total costs and expenses (GAAP)
$
2,887
$
3,170
(9%)
Less: Gas Power variable costs (Non-GAAP)
2,201
2,348
Gas Power fixed costs (Non-GAAP)
$
686
$
821
(16%)
We believe that fixed costs is a meaningful measure as it is broader than selling, general and administrative costs and represents the costs in the segments that generally do not vary with volume.
Segment variable costs are those costs within our industrial segments that vary with volume. The most significant variable costs would be material and direct labor costs incurred to produce our products
28
and deliver our services that are recorded in the Statement of Earnings line items of cost of goods and cost of services sold.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation equipment & service organic revenues
AVIATION ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Aviation equipment revenues (GAAP)
$
2,444
$
3,113
(22%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
11
175
Less: foreign currency effect
(1)
-
Aviation organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
2,434
$
2,939
(17%)
AVIATION ORGANIC SERVICES REVENUES (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V%
Aviation services revenues (GAAP)
$
4,449
$
4,841
(8%)
Adjustments:
Less: acquisitions
-
-
Less: business dispositions
2
6
Less: foreign currency effect
(2)
-
Aviation organic services revenues (Non-GAAP)
$
4,448
$
4,835
(8%)
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
29
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the
effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial
33
businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.
Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial free cash flow (FCF) and GE Industrial excluding BioPharma FCF
GE INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q'20
1Q'19
V$
GE CFOA (GAAP)
$
(1,662)
$
(607)
$
(1,054)
Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment
(504)
(552)
Add: gross additions to internal-use software
(58)
(66)
Less: taxes related to business sales
(17)
(8)
GE Industrial free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
(2,207)
$
(1,216)
$
(991)
Less: BioPharma CFOA
315
333
Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment
(17)
(22)
Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software
(2)
(3)
GE Industrial excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
(2,503)
$
(1,524)
$
(979)
We believe investors may find it useful to compare GE's Industrial free cash flow performance without the effects of cash used for taxes related to business sales and contributions to the GE Pension
34
Plan. We believe this measure will better allow management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our industrial operations to generate free cash flows.
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:27:22 UTC