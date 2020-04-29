Log in
04/29/2020 | 06:28am EDT
6.8 USD   +5.75%
General Electric : 2020 Q1 Presentation

04/29/2020 | 06:28am EDT

GE 2020 first quarter performance

Financial results, company highlights & COVID-19 update

April 29, 2020

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/disclaimer-caution-concerning-forward-looking-statementsas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and the appendix of this presentation, as applicable.

Our financial services business is operated by GE Capital Global Holdings LLC (GECGH). In this document, we refer to GECGH as "GE Capital". We refer to the industrial businesses of the Company including GE Capital on an equity basis as "GE". "GE (ex-GE Capital)" and /or "Industrial" refer to GE excluding GE Capital.

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

COVID-19 immediate priorities

1 Protecting safety of employees & communities first

  • Constant communications with governments & health organizations on rigorous policies & practices
  • COVID-19task force implemented safety protocols & medical response plans to protect employees in the field, in GE factories, & across the company
  • New GE Employee Relief Fund contributing financial assistance to employees; GE Foundation supporting our communities

2 Serving customers in critical time of need

  • Global Healthcare business helping clinicians & health systems diagnose, treat & manage COVID-19
  1. Increasing equipment output e.g. Respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, Anesthesia, & Point of Care U/S; 2x ventilator production, 2x again by June
    1. Digital/AI solutions helping automate tasks & elevate decisions so clinicians & systems can spend more time on life-saving work
  • Implemented business continuity plans to deliver mission-critical equipment across all our businesses

3 Preserving GE's strength

  • Liquidity is sound; ~$20B net proceeds from BioPharma sale … focused on solidifying GE's balance sheet
  • Operating model: embrace reality, redefine winning & execute our plan
  1. Further optimizing cost structure … targeting $2B+ cost actions & $3B+ cash actions
  1. Increasing operational intensity, driving lean culture & innovating to serve new customer needs

Managing the unexpected, controlling what we can ... redefining winning to emerge stronger

2

Overview

1Q'20 snapshot

Organic orders

(3)%

Backlog

$401B

GE Industrial organic revenue*

(5)%

Adjusted GE Industrial organic

(450) bps

profit margin*

GAAP Continuing EPS

$0.72

Adjusted EPS*

$0.05

GE Industrial

$(2.2)B

free cash flow*

Most affected

Least affected

COVID-19 impacts by business to date

Aviation & GECAS

  • Airlines conserving cash … future travel habits uncertain
  • Expecting longer-termCOVID-19 impact

Healthcare

  • Support clinicians on the frontlines … deferred procedures at PDx, HCS
  • Expecting faster rebound

Power

  • Outage timing delays; field service mobility restrictions
  • Monitoring new unit orders & services

Renewable Energy

  • Supply chain constrained
  • Project site execution

COVID-19 impacting all businesses with Aviation hardest hit

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

3

Earnings performance

($ in billions - except EPS)

1Q'20

y/y

y/y (org.)

Orders

$19.5

(5)%

(3)%

Backlog

401.1

14%

Revenues

20.5

(8)%

- GE Industrial

18.8

(7)%

(5)%*

Adj. GE Industrial profit*-a)

1.1

(46)%

(47)%

Adj. GE Industrial profit margin*-a)

5.8%

(410)bps

(450)bps

GAAP Continuing EPS

0.72

F

Adjusted EPS*

0.05

(62)%

Adjusted EPS* walk

1Q'20

GAAP Continuing EPS

$0.72

Less: Gains/MTM primarily for BP/BKR

0.75

Less: Restructuring & other

(0.02)

Less: Non-op. pension & other benefits

(0.06)

Adjusted EPS*

$0.05

1Q'20 earnings performance challenged primarily by deteriorating macro environment driven by COVID-19

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other

4

Industrial free cash flow

($ in billions)

1Q'20

y/y

Net earnings (loss)-a)

$6.4

$5.6

Depreciation & amort.

0.8

(0.1)

Working capital

(2.6)

(1.1)

Contract assets

(0.0)

0.7

Other CFOA-b)

(6.2)

(6.1)

Gross CAPEX-c)

(0.6)

0.1

GE Industrial FCF*

$(2.2)

$(1.0)

Commentary

  • Net earnings includes impact of BP gain & BKR MTM of $6.4B after-tax
  • Working capital significantly negative driven by Aviation & PTC cycle in Renewable Energy:
  1. Receivables inflow: primarily on lower quarterly volume
  1. Payables outflow: lower volume in Aviation & higher disbursements for prior-year material buys in Renewable Energy
  1. Inventory outflow: Onshore Wind volume ramp & shop output declines in Aviation
  1. Progress collections: outflow greater than new progress inflows primarily in Power & Renewable Energy

FCF decline driven by Aviation due to a significant reduction in aftermarket demand & aircraft utilization

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Aggregates the following: Net earnings (loss), (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, (earnings) loss from GE Capital continuing operations5

(b - Aggregates the following: Gains (losses) on sales of business interests, (Gains) losses on equity securities, principal pension plans (net), other post retirement benefit plans (net), income taxes (net), and all other operating activities; excludes deal taxes and GE Pension Plan contributions (c - Includes additions to property, plant & equipment (PP&E) and internal use software

Liquidity & deleveraging update

($ in billions)

GE Industrial cash balance walk

Beginning balance 4Q'19

$17.6

GE Industrial FCF*

(2.2)

Proceeds from BP disposition

20.3

Reduction in CP & other borrowings

(1.5)

All other

(0.4)

Ending balance 1Q'20

$33.8

GE Capital cash 1Q'20-a)

$13.5

Total

$47.3

Recent actions

  • Refinanced back-up credit facility … new $15B facility expires in
    April 2023
  • Improved liquidity profile with recent debt issuance & tenders …
    GE Industrial liability management actions will be leverage neutral
  • Reduced debt:
  1. Industrial: repaid $7B of debt, ($1.1B commercial paper in
    1Q'20 & $6B intercompany loan in April)
    1. GE Capital: repaid $10B of debt ($4.7B of 1Q'20 debt & $5.4B tender in April)
  • Remain committed to financial policy & deleveraging targets

Closed BP … continue to maintain strong focus on liquidity & achieving leverage targets over time

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash

6

1Q'20 Industrial segments results

($ in billions)

Aviation

Healthcare

Power

Renewable Energy

y/y

y/y

y/y

y/y

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

$ / %

y/y

(org.)*

Orders

$7.4

(14)%

(13)%

$5.3

7%

9%

$4.1

12%

14%

$3.1

(13)%

(11)%

Revenue

$6.9

(13)%

(11)%

$4.7

1%

2%

$4.0

(13)%

(12)%

$3.2

26%

28%

Segment

$1.0

(39)%

(39)%

$0.9

15%

10%

$(0.1)

U

U

$(0.3)

(61)%

(66)%

profit

Segment

14.6%

(630)bps

(650)bps

19.0%

230bps

140bps

(3.2)%

(560)bps

(570)bps

(9.5)%

(210)bps

(210)bps

margin

Pressure across businesses with Aviation hit hardest ... Healthcare performed well

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure: organic revenue, organic segment profit, and organic segment margin in columns labeled y/y (org.)

7

1Q'20 GE Capital & Corporate results

($ in billions)

GE Capital

$

sequential

Adjusted continuing

$(0.1)

U

earnings*-a)

GE Capital cash-b)

$13.5

$(5.3)

Assets

$100.7

$(1.3)

(ex-liquidity)*

  • Adj. continuing earnings* $(0.1)B due to lower gains, higher marks & impairments, & lower earnings from a smaller asset base
  • Discontinued operations impact … ~$(0.1)B market rate impact on
    Polish mortgage book
  • Strong focus on liquidity & risk management … completed $5.4B tender in April to accelerate debt reduction

Corporate

$

y/y

Functions & Operations

$(0.3)

25%

Eliminations

$(0.1)

U

EH&S-c) and other items

$(0.0)

U

Adjusted Corporate costs*

$(0.4)

(8)%

  • Adjusted Corporate costs* higher in 1Q driven by intercompany profit eliminations & EH&S remedial costs
  • Continued improvement in functional cost & Digital
  • Taking additional actions to further reduce cost

GE Capital challenged by rates & end markets ... continuing to streamline Corporate

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes BP related tax benefit in 1Q'20 and U.S. tax reform adjustment in 1Q'198 (b - Excludes $0.4B of discontinued operations cash

(c - Environmental, Health & Safety

Aviation: what we're seeing & doing today

Current trending-a)

Commercial services

Commercial engines

Military

Systems & other

Shop visits down roughly (60)% y/y

Install engines down roughly (45)% y/y

Demand remains strong

• Influenced by

CSA billings down roughly (50)% y/y

Spare engines down roughly (60)% y/y

Utilizing excess capacity

commercial end market

Dynamics

  • China: supply chain operations back, fleet utilization recovering … down ~75% at trough to down ~50%
  • $1.0B+ cost & $2.0B+ cash actions: reduction in force, furloughs, discretionary spend, working capital & capex
  • Supply chain: managing COVID-19 disruptions, adjusting commercial capacity & rebalancing to support military
  • Partners: proactive coordination with carriers, lessors, air framers and MRO partners
  • Tracking drivers: 1) travel restrictions, 2) carrier behavior, 3) passenger behavior, 4) disease countermeasures, 5) freight demand

Unprecedented decline in 2020 … likely slow recovery, taking action to navigate through industry volatility

(a - 2Q trending as of April

9

Aviation: Commercial Services

End market dynamics-a)

125

100

GE/CFM departures

(76)% compared to

weekly baseline

75

50

Departures (GE/CFM engines)

25

Domestic Departures, Global Industry

International Departures, Global Industry

0

First quarter

Beginning of April

  • ~63% of GE/CFM fleet parked-b) … operators cutting capacity
  • Gov't airline support in key domestic markets (China, US)
  • Freight departures up ~12% vs. baseline

Shop visits-c)

~ 5,100

~ 5,400

~ 1,100

down y/y

2018

2019

1Q'20

2Q'20F

  • Headwinds: spare part sales, lower CSA billings / margins

Installed base by age cohorts

30K

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional

25K

~24K

0-10

10-20

20+

20K

~15K

15K

~11K

10K

~8K

~7K

~6K

5K

0K

GE/CFM Other

GE/CFM Other

GE/CFM Other

Avg. fleet age

~10 ~14

~11

~11

~12

~23

  • Largest & youngest IB; ~62% of GE/CFM fleet ≤ one shop visit
  • GE/CFM <10 yr. narrowbody IB, > rest of industry … first to recover

Tough 1Q & expecting additional pressure in 2Q … well positioned upon recovery

(a - Normalized rolling 7-day avg departures vs. baseline departures (baseline = avg of Jan 21-27)

10

(b - as of April 19th

(c - World wide shop visits ex. LEAP

CFM is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Safran Aircraft Engines; LEAP is a trademark of CFM International

Aviation: Commercial Engines

Dynamics & response

Commercial engine new entrants

  • Airframers producing at lower rate: 2nd qtr to date we see installs down roughly (45)% y/y & spares down roughly (60)% y/y
  • Delivery deferral during demand downturn
  • Right sizing GE capacity for near term production, actively managing supply base
  • Strong airframer relationships … attractive value-prop with multi-year backlog

Commercial engine deliveries

2,825 2,863

472

down y/y

2018 2019 1Q'20 2Q'20F

LEAP

Sole source

On MAX and C919

59% win rate

On A320neo

  • 18,500+ orders & commitments-a)
  • 6% higher utilization-b)

A320neo

737MAX

C919

GEnx

65% win rate

On 787

  • 2,500+ orders & commitments-a)
  • 13% better utilization-b)

787

747-8

GE9X

Sole source

On 777X

  • 700+ orders & commitments-a)
  • 5% better fuel efficiency vs. any engine in class

777X

Pressured near-term demand profile … strong win rates and multi-year backlog

(a - Cirium database plus spares

11

(b - 6 month rolling average per UBS as of mid-April '19

CFM is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Safran Aircraft Engines; LEAP is a trademark of CFM International

Healthcare: what we're seeing & doing today

Current trending-a)

Healthcare Systems (HCS)

Imaging

Ultrasound

Life Care Solutions Enterprise Software

& Solutions

  • COVID-19 products-b): demand up 1.5 - 2x representing more than 1/2 of HCS equipment orders
  • Other diagnostic products & services: lower demand & deferrals; several products down as much as 50%

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics (PDx)

  • Impacted by procedure deferrals, down as much as 50%

Dynamics

  • China: facilities back to '19 baseline operating levels; service teams delivering 24/7
  • Cost & cash actions: headcount/fixed cost, discretionary spend, marketing spend, R&D prioritization, capex deferrals, working capital
  • Supply chain: rebalancing for products with surge demand … rapidly ramping output of COVID-19products-b)
  • Tracking: 1) admission/occupancy rates, 2) non-COVID procedures, 3) hospital capex, 4) government spending, 5) tests/treatment/vaccines

Mixed impact in HCS & pressure in PDx … well-positioned to win in precision health over the long-term

(a - 2Q trending as of April

12

(b - Respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, Anesthesia, and Point of Care Ultrasound

Power: what we're seeing & doing today

Current trending-a)

Gas Power Equipment

  • Orders profile weaker with IPP pressures & low oil prices
  • See path to ship 45-50 HDGTs in '20

Gas Power Services

  • GE GT utilization up MSD in US, world down LDD; ~20% outages shifting 1H to 2H
  • Upgrades pressured primarily from oil prices

Power Portfolio

  • Primarily impacted in Steam; Wuhan running
  • Seeing ~30% of outages shift out of 1H to 2H, ~10 - 15% pushing to '21

Dynamics

  • China: impact focused on Wuhan site & suppliers ... global market: project & upgrade investments delayed due to budgetary constraints & economic uncertainty
  • Cost & cash actions: accelerating restructuring of headcount & contractors; reducing indirect spend, field services, supply chain, & capex
  • Supply chain: operating at ~80% capacity … enhanced EH&S protocols, monitoring supplier risks
  • Tracking: 1) timing of HDGT new order closure, 2) services outages & volume, 3) Gas Power fleet utilization, 4) impact on key suppliers, 5) project execution

Accelerating cost out countermeasures to offset forecasted demand changes

(a - 2Q trending as of April

13

Renewable Energy: what we're seeing & doing today

Current trending-a)

Onshore Wind

Offshore Wind

Grid & Hydro

LM supply chain site disruption: 2 sites closed

Haliade-X … certification on track;

15 factories full utilization; 10 factories

(India, NAM); 3 at 50% capacity

monitoring financial closure of '20 deals

< 80%; 8 factories <50%

Monitoring comm'l timing delays: permits, financing

EDF 6MW: on track for project fulfillment

Impacted by book-to-bill order timing

Dynamics

  • China: facilities operating at pre COVID-19 levels, Wuhan up & running after ~6 weeks shutdown; critical suppliers also operating normally
  • Cost & cash actions: headcount/cost reductions, capital allocation prioritization (R&D/capex), working capital actions
  • Supply chain: safely re-opening plants, optimizing workforce planning, balancing plant load levels, material deflation renegotiations
  • Tracking: 1) Onshore Wind '20 - 21 demand & potential permit/site delays, 2) Offshore Wind deal closure timing, 3) Grid/Hydro project site delays & Grid backlog, 4) EPC/suppliers stability

Limited impact to-date, but monitoring … intensifying cost-out actions as turnaround continues

(a - 2Q trending as of April

14

Capital: what we're seeing & doing today

Current trending-a)

GECAS

Insurance

Working Capital Solutions

EFS

  • Industry-widerequest for government financial assistance;
  • 75% 80% seeking short-term deferrals
  • Market & rate volatility impacting current value of investment portfolio & reinvestment yields
  • Reduced investor appetite for aviation receivables
  • Limited impact to date … continuing to support Industrials

Dynamics

  • GECAS: better positioned today versus prior downturns in asset quality, customer concentration, geographic diversity o Managing deferrals & preparing for lease restructurings, repossessions, & redeployments
    o Expecting large number of customers to receive government support o 737 MAX orderbook rebalancing agreed with Boeing
  • Insurance: deploying capital to capture market dislocation investment opportunities; monitoring rates
  • Cost/cash actions: identified & implementing incremental actions across all businesses

Negative marks & impairments in 1Q at Insurance & GECAS … seasoned teams working with customers to navigate crisis

(a - 2Q trending as of April

15

Wrap-up

Priorities are clear

  • COVID-19response … protecting safety of employees & communities, serving customers, preserving GE's strength
  • Strategic priorities remain intact … building on progress solidifying our financial position, strengthening our businesses, driving long-term profitable growth

Facing into near-term reality, while managing GE for the long term

  • Humility, transparency, focus … team is rising to the challenge
  • Mitigating financial impact … while maximizing flexibility and maintaining strong liquidity
  • Installed base & services mix + team, technology, global reach & capabilities … bedrock of strengths

Accelerating our multi-year transformation … confident we will emerge stronger on the other side

16

Q&A

Appendix

  • Earnings performance ex-BioPharma
  • Improved liquidity profile
  • GECAS supplemental information
  • GE Capital assets excluding liquidity

Earnings performance ex-BioPharma

($ in billions)

1Q'20

y/y

y/y (org.)

Orders

$18.3

(7)%

(4)%

Backlog

401.1

14%

Revenues*

19.7

(8)%

- GE Industrial*

18.0

(8)%

(6)%

Adj. GE Industrial profit*-a)

0.7

(58)%

(59)%

Adj. GE Industrial profit margin*-a)

4.0%

(470)bps

(510)bps

Industrial FCF*

(2.5)

(1.0)

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes interest & other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, gains (losses), restructuring & other, goodwill impairment

19

Improved liquidity profile

($ in billions)

GE Industrial

  • Improved GE Industrial liquidity profile with recent $6B debt issuance & $4.2B '20 - '24 debt tenders
  • Liability management actions will be leverage neutral

$17.3B debt maturities outstanding as

of April 23, 2020-a)

$2.0

New issuance-b)

$1.0

1.9

$2.2

$1.6

$1.3

0.9

$1.0

Existing

$0.4

$0.3

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030

Completed

$0.4

$3.1

$0.5

$0.3

tender

GE Capital

  • Executed $5.4B of 2020 maturities to accelerate debt reduction

$56.6B debt maturities outstanding as

of April 23, 2020-a)

$6.4

$5.5

$5.1

$4.0

Existing

$2.3

$1.8

$0.8

$0.4

$0.4

$1.0

$1.1

Completed

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

tender

$5.4

YTD

$5.0-c)

maturities

Prudent actions to enhance and extend liquidity

(a - as of 4/23, includes only publicly traded debt

(b - total $6B includes additional $1.5B maturing in 2040 and $2.25B in 205020 (c - 1Q'20 maturities $4.7B; 4/15 maturity $0.3B

GECAS supplemental information

($ in billions)

Loans and leases

Collateral type

1Q'20

4Q'19

1Q'19

Narrow-body aircraft

$14.3

$14.0

$16.8

Wide-body aircraft

6.4

6.8

8.0

Cargo

1.3

1.4

1.5

Regional jets

1.6

1.7

2.2

Helicopters

5.0

5.0

4.9

Engines

3.6

3.4

3.0

Total by collateral type-a)

$32.2

$32.2

$36.5

Airline region

U.S.

$7.2

$6.8

$7.2

Europe

6.1

6.1

6.9

Pacific Basin

6.3

6.5

8.3

Americas

2.9

3.0

3.0

Other

4.7

4.8

6.1

Total by airline region-b)

$27.2

$27.2

$31.5

Aircraft vintage profile

0 - 5 years

$11.4

$11.4

$11.4

6 - 10 years

3.2

3.3

4.1

11 - 15 years

4.9

5.0

5.5

15+ years

3.8

3.8

3.8

Total by aircraft vintage profile-c)

$23.3

$23.5

$24.8

(a - Includes loans and financing leases of $2.6 billion, $2.8 billion and $6.6 billion (less non-aircraft loans and financing leases of $0.0 billion, $0.0 billion and $0.1 billion) and ELTO of

$29.6 billion, $29.4 billion and $29.9 billion at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively, related to commercial aircraft at GECAS21 (b - Excludes helicopters

(c - Includes aircraft owned by GECAS and leased to others; excludes engines, loans and helicopters

GE Capital assets excluding liquidity

($ in billions)

Segment assets

1Q'20

4Q'19

y/y

GECAS

$37.3

$ 38.0

(2)%

EFS

1.8

1.8

(1)%

WCS-a)

7.8

9.0

(14)%

Insurance

46.8

46.3

1%

Other continuing-a)

17.5

22.5

(22)%

Total segment assets

$111.1

$117.5

(5)%

Plus: assets of discontinued

(10)%

operations

3.5

3.9

Less: discontinued operations

(31)%

cash

0.4

0.6

Less: GE Capital cash

13.5

18.8

(28)%

Assets ex-liquidity*

$100.7

$102.0

(1)%

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - In the first quarter of 2020, the remaining Industrial Finance assets of $0.3 billion were transferred to Other continuing operations.

22

Non-GAAP reconciliations

  • Healthcare Systems organic revenues
  • Life Science organic revenues
  • Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues
  • Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues
  • Gas Power fixed costs
  • Aviation equipment & service organic revenues
  • Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma
  • GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma
  • Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma
  • Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma
  • GE Industrial free cash flow (FCF) and GE Industrial excluding BioPharma FCF

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Healthcare Systems organic revenues

HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Healthcare Systems revenues (GAAP)

$

3,430

$

3,412

1%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

(36)

-

Healthcare Systems organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

3,466

$

3,412

2%

HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Healthcare Systems equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

1,938

$

1,954

(1%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

(23)

-

Healthcare Systems organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,961

$

1,954

0%

HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ORGANIC SERVICES REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Healthcare Systems services revenues (GAAP)

$

1,491

$

1,458

2%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

(13)

-

Healthcare Systems organic services revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,504

$

1,458

3%

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

24

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Life Science organic revenues

LIFE SCIENCE ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Life Science revenues (GAAP)

$

1,280

$

1,250

2%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

(4)

-

Less: business dispositions

-

3

Less: foreign currency effect

(16)

-

Life Science organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,300

$

1,247

4%

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

25

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power & Power Portfolio organic revenues

GAS POWER ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Gas Power revenues (GAAP)

$

2,859

$

3,263

(12%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

2

Less: foreign currency effect

(16)

-

Gas Power organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,875

$

3,261

(12%)

POWER PORTFOLIO ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Power Portfolio revenues (GAAP)

$

1,165

$

1,354

(14%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

16

-

Less: business dispositions

15

32

Less: foreign currency effect

(30)

-

Power Portfolio organic revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,165

$

1,322

(12%)

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

26

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power equipment & service organic revenues

GAS POWER ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Gas Power equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

1,095

$

1,068

3%

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

2

Less: foreign currency effect

(12)

-

Gas Power organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,107

$

1,066

4%

GAS POWER ORGANIC SERVICE REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Gas Power service revenues (GAAP)

$

1,764

$

2,194

(20%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

-

-

Less: foreign currency effect

(4)

-

Gas Power organic service revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

1,768

$

2,194

(19%)

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

27

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Gas Power fixed costs

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Gas Power total costs and expenses (GAAP)

$

2,887

$

3,170

(9%)

Less: Gas Power variable costs (Non-GAAP)

2,201

2,348

Gas Power fixed costs (Non-GAAP)

$

686

$

821

(16%)

We believe that fixed costs is a meaningful measure as it is broader than selling, general and administrative costs and represents the costs in the segments that generally do not vary with volume.

Segment variable costs are those costs within our industrial segments that vary with volume. The most significant variable costs would be material and direct labor costs incurred to produce our products

28

and deliver our services that are recorded in the Statement of Earnings line items of cost of goods and cost of services sold.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Aviation equipment & service organic revenues

AVIATION ORGANIC EQUIPMENT REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Aviation equipment revenues (GAAP)

$

2,444

$

3,113

(22%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

11

175

Less: foreign currency effect

(1)

-

Aviation organic equipment revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

2,434

$

2,939

(17%)

AVIATION ORGANIC SERVICES REVENUES (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Aviation services revenues (GAAP)

$

4,449

$

4,841

(8%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

-

-

Less: business dispositions

2

6

Less: foreign currency effect

(2)

-

Aviation organic services revenues (Non-GAAP)

$

4,448

$

4,835

(8%)

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

29

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES (GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Consolidated revenues (GAAP)

$ 20,524

$ 22,202

(8%)

Adjustments:

Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP)

830

765

Consolidated revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP)

19,694

21,437

(8%)

30

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma

GE INDUSTRIAL REVENUES (GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

GE Industrial revenues (GAAP)

$ 18,844

$ 20,324

(7%)

Adjustments:

Less: BioPharma revenues (GAAP)

830

765

GE Industrial revenues excluding BioPharma (Non-GAAP)

18,015

19,560

(8%)

31

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Adjusted GE Industrial profit & profit margin excluding BioPharma

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

GE total revenues (GAAP)

$

18,844

$

20,324

(7%)

GE total costs and expenses (GAAP)

19,133

20,101

(5%)

Less: GE interest and other financial charges

370

520

Less: non-operating benefit costs

616

564

Less: restructuring & other

207

267

Add: noncontrolling interests

36

23

Adjusted GE Industrial costs (Non-GAAP)

17,976

18,773

(4%)

GE other income (GAAP)

6,874

852

F

Less: unrealized gains (losses)

(5,794)

13

Less: restructuring & other

-

9

Less: gains (losses) and impairments for disposed or held for sale businesses

12,439

365

Adjusted GE other income (Non-GAAP)

228

465

(51%)

GE Industrial profit (GAAP)

$

6,585

$

1,076

F

GE Industrial profit margin (GAAP)

34.9%

5.3%

29.6pts

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,096

$

2,017

(46%)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin (Non-GAAP)

5.8%

9.9%

(4.1)pts

Less: BioPharma profit (GAAP)

382

312

Adjusted GE Industrial profit excluding BioPharma profit (Non-GAAP)

$

715

$

1,704

(58%)

Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin excluding BioPharma profit margin (Non-GAAP)

4.0%

8.7%

(4.7)pts

32

Non-GAAP reconciliation: Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma

ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC PROFIT (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V%

Adjusted GE Industrial profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,096

$

2,017

(46%)

Adjustments:

Less: acquisitions

2

(4)

Less: business dispositions

(1)

(21)

Less: foreign currency effect

11

-

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

1,084

$

2,041

(47%)

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

5.7%

10.2%

(4.5)pts

BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP)

380

311

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit excluding BioPharma organic profit (Non-GAAP)

$

704

$

1,730

(59%)

Adjusted GE Industrial organic profit margin excluding BioPharma organic profit margin (Non-GAAP)

3.9%

9.0%

(5.1)pts

We believe that these measures provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the

effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. We also believe that presenting organic revenues and organic profit separately for our industrial

33

businesses provides management and investors with useful information about the trends of our industrial businesses and enables a more direct comparison to other non-financial companies.

Non-GAAP reconciliation: GE Industrial free cash flow (FCF) and GE Industrial excluding BioPharma FCF

GE INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) (NON-GAAP)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q'20

1Q'19

V$

GE CFOA (GAAP)

$

(1,662)

$

(607)

$

(1,054)

Add: gross additions to property, plant and equipment

(504)

(552)

Add: gross additions to internal-use software

(58)

(66)

Less: taxes related to business sales

(17)

(8)

GE Industrial free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(2,207)

$

(1,216)

$

(991)

Less: BioPharma CFOA

315

333

Less: BioPharma gross additions to property, plant and equipment

(17)

(22)

Less: BioPharma gross additions to internal-use software

(2)

(3)

GE Industrial excluding BioPharma free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(2,503)

$

(1,524)

$

(979)

We believe investors may find it useful to compare GE's Industrial free cash flow performance without the effects of cash used for taxes related to business sales and contributions to the GE Pension

34

Plan. We believe this measure will better allow management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our industrial operations to generate free cash flows.

Upcoming calendar

Annual Shareholders Meeting May 5, 2020

2Q'20 earnings

July 29, 2020

3Q'20 earnings

October 28, 2020

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:27:22 UTC
