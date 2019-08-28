Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : AdventHealth, GE Healthcare Open Nation's Largest Medical ‘Mission Control'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The high-tech command center uses artificial intelligence to help ensure efficient patient care across nine Central Florida hospitals.

AdventHealth today opened the doors of “Mission Control” — the largest command center of its kind that makes clinical operations across the health care system as streamlined and efficient as possible.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005194/en/

AdventHealth's new Mission Control Command Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

AdventHealth's new Mission Control Command Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mission Control will function like its NASA namesake, orchestrating patient care at all nine AdventHealth campuses in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties. Together, these hospitals handle more than 2 million patient visits per year, helping make AdventHealth one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health systems.

The 12,000-square-foot high-tech center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of more than 50 nurses, EMS and flight dispatchers, transport techs and other specialists. They use artificial intelligence to inform and guide decision-making in areas including ambulance and helicopter dispatch, patient transfers between units and facilities, and prioritization of placement and treatment. Command-center technology has been shown to reduce wait times, expediting needed care.

“AdventHealth is at the leading edge in deploying this technology to help provide the best, most efficient care possible for our patients,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “While the command center is invisible to patients, our team of experts will be there around the clock to make sure patients receive the care they need, quickly and safely.”

AdventHealth worked with GE Healthcare Partners to develop and implement the Mission Control technology on the Orlando campus. The command center features 60 monitors that continually display information such as near-time information such as patient bed status, as well as helicopter and ambulance status and movements.

The technology can assist team members in all kinds of scenarios.

“AdventHealth is such an impressive organization. Culture. Operational excellence. Wow. It’s a delight to work in their service,” said Jeff Terry, CEO of Command Centers for GE Healthcare. “AdventHealth’s Mission Control will be raising the bar for artificial intelligence in service of caregivers for years to come.”

adventhealthorlandonews.com

Photos and video are available for download at the following links:
Photos: http://gehealthcare.partners/AdventHealth-Mission-Control-Images
Video: http://gehealthcare.partners/AdventHealth-Mission-Control-Video

About AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division:

Founded in 1908 by pioneering Seventh-day Adventists who believed in whole-person health — healing the body, mind and spirit — AdventHealth has grown into one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year in metro Orlando alone. AdventHealth operates nearly 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states, making it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the United States.

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses 16 hospitals in the six counties in and surrounding metro Orlando: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Flagler. The Central Florida Division’s care network also includes more than 30 CentraCare urgent-care centers; dozens of sports-rehab and imaging centers; and hundreds of physicians, ranging from primary care to a full spectrum of specialties.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:01aGENERAL ELECTRIC : AdventHealth, GE Healthcare Open Nation's Largest Medical &ls..
BU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Utair Selects GE Aviation's Avionica for wireless Quick Acces..
AQ
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE completes gas turbine upgrade ahead of schedule at Tanzani..
AQ
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Lessons from a disaster
08/26GENERAL ELECTRIC : Utair Selects GE Aviation's Avionica for wireless Quick Acces..
BU
08/23Factbox - U.S. companies' China exposure as Trump escalates trade war
RE
08/22U.S. transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel
RE
08/21THE LATEST : EPA not commenting on Hudson River lawsuit
AQ
08/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : New Tampa General Hospital center uses human and artificial i..
PR
08/20Industrials Lower on Stimulus Skepticism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 863 M
Net income 2019 4 014 M
Debt 2019 38 989 M
Yield 2019 0,53%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 69 206 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,33  $
Last Close Price 7,93  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.34%69 206
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.19%113 308
3M COMPANY-18.06%89 600
SIEMENS AG-8.61%78 037
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.69%46 904
HITACHI, LTD.26.12%32 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group