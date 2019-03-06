Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : All We Are Saying Is Give GE a Chance -- Overheard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:46pm EST

By Justin Lahart

Hey hey, ho ho, these actuarial tables have got to go!

General Electric put itself back on investors' worry list Tuesday after Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the conglomerate's industrial operations won't generate cash this year. Perhaps the "teach-in" the company is giving on its insurance business Thursday will set minds at ease.

That term was coined by Marshall Sahlins, who was part of a group of University of Michigan professors that staged the first one -- a day of lectures, debates and seminars in protest of U.S. policies in Vietnam -- in 1965. They spread to many other campuses.

But since then, there have been many "bizarre corporate takeovers of what was originally a protest form," says Mr. Sahlins. Not to mention the takeover by the Dutch band "Teach-In," which won the Eurovision Song Contest with its song " Ding-a-Dong." Sample lyric: "Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong/There will be no sorrow." Advice for Mr. Culp?

Write to Justin Lahart at justin.lahart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
12:46pGENERAL ELECTRIC : All We Are Saying Is Give GE a Chance -- Overheard
DJ
12:04pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks slide in midday trading
AQ
11:14aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall As Investors Brush Off China Stimulus, Eye Jobs ..
DJ
09:26aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's HA Gas Turbine Technology Ordered for the Long Ridge Ene..
AQ
09:19aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
09:12aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's HA Gas Turbine Technology Ordered for the Long Ridge Ene..
PU
07:37aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Taiwan Power Corp. to pay GE US$158 million over 4th nuclear ..
AQ
07:04aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Taiwan Power Corp. to pay GE US$158 million over 4th nuclear ..
AQ
05:45aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
DJ
02:48aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Chief Warns Of Slow Recovery
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 11 812 M
Net income 2019 3 871 M
Debt 2019 37 750 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 26,71
P/E ratio 2020 17,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 86 093 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.12%86 093
3M COMPANY8.57%117 371
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.94%112 389
SIEMENS-0.16%93 368
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.24%49 906
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.39%47 136
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.