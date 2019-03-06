By Justin Lahart

Hey hey, ho ho, these actuarial tables have got to go!

General Electric put itself back on investors' worry list Tuesday after Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the conglomerate's industrial operations won't generate cash this year. Perhaps the "teach-in" the company is giving on its insurance business Thursday will set minds at ease.

That term was coined by Marshall Sahlins, who was part of a group of University of Michigan professors that staged the first one -- a day of lectures, debates and seminars in protest of U.S. policies in Vietnam -- in 1965. They spread to many other campuses.

But since then, there have been many "bizarre corporate takeovers of what was originally a protest form," says Mr. Sahlins. Not to mention the takeover by the Dutch band "Teach-In," which won the Eurovision Song Contest with its song " Ding-a-Dong." Sample lyric: "Try to sing a song that goes ding-ding-a-dong/There will be no sorrow." Advice for Mr. Culp?

