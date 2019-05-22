Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric : CEO affirms weak forecasts, signaling stable outlook

05/22/2019
FILE PHOTO: General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp at the companys annual meeting in Tarrytown

(Reuters) - General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp affirmed the ailing conglomerate's weak forecasts for 2019 and beyond on Wednesday, a potential sign of stability after his predecessors repeatedly missed financial goals.

GE expects to lose as much as $2 billion in free cash flow this year, but sees the outflow ending in 2020 and an "acceleration" of cash flow improvement in 2021, Culp said at the annual Electrical Products Group conference in Florida. That's in line with what he forecast in March and April.

Culp stressed the difficulties the company still faces in improving its financial results.

"I think we're making progress but I don't want anyone to walk out of here thinking this is something that is easily fixed," Culp said. "There's a lot to do here."

GE shares added 0.4 percent to nearly $10 at midday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Alwyn Scott

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 361 M
Net income 2019 4 679 M
Debt 2019 41 339 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 26,40
P/E ratio 2020 21,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 86 162 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.52%86 162
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.37%122 712
SIEMENS10.10%100 015
3M COMPANY-12.20%95 831
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS17.94%48 677
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.56%45 710
