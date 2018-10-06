General Electric : Can Larry Culp Fix GE? -2

How Mr. Culp will work to solve the riddle of GE, which is hobbled by its power business and complex GE Capital division, remains to be seen. Mr. Culp will be wrestling with the same issues and using the same resources as Mr. Flannery, who lasted 14 months.

For now, people familiar with the matter, say he is moving forward with Mr. Flannery's plans to spin off the health-care division and sell GE's stake in Baker Hughes to focus on power and aviation. It was a plan devised with the help of Mr. Culp and the rest of the board.

Mr. Culp had received more than $200 million in compensation by the time he retired as Danaher's CEO at age 51. At the time, he said, he wanted to spend time with his wife and young children and fish in exotic locales. He also said organizations, even successful ones, needed to be refreshed.

"I'm a lifelong student of Thomas Jefferson," he told analysts in an April 2014 conference call to explain his early retirement, "and have always been struck by the wisdom of what he's written about the benefits of revolution, every 20 years or so."