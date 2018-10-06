Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 10:00:05 pm
13.18 USD   +4.11%
General Electric : Can Larry Culp Fix GE? -2-

10/06/2018 | 06:16am CEST

How Mr. Culp will work to solve the riddle of GE, which is hobbled by its power business and complex GE Capital division, remains to be seen. Mr. Culp will be wrestling with the same issues and using the same resources as Mr. Flannery, who lasted 14 months.

For now, people familiar with the matter, say he is moving forward with Mr. Flannery's plans to spin off the health-care division and sell GE's stake in Baker Hughes to focus on power and aviation. It was a plan devised with the help of Mr. Culp and the rest of the board.

Mr. Culp had received more than $200 million in compensation by the time he retired as Danaher's CEO at age 51. At the time, he said, he wanted to spend time with his wife and young children and fish in exotic locales. He also said organizations, even successful ones, needed to be refreshed.

"I'm a lifelong student of Thomas Jefferson," he told analysts in an April 2014 conference call to explain his early retirement, "and have always been struck by the wisdom of what he's written about the benefits of revolution, every 20 years or so."

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 031 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 320 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 46,04
P/E ratio 2019 14,97
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 110 B
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.47%110 029
3M COMPANY-9.42%125 441
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.40%122 315
SIEMENS-7.90%104 591
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.49%48 127
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.29%45 285
