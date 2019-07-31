Log in
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

07/31/2019

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HeadlineDoc re: GE files Form 10-Q

July 31, 2019

On July 31, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the RNS.  It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT:    
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com


